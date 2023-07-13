Senior Python Developer

Jul 13, 2023

  • Design, develop, and maintain robust and scalable Python-based applications, APIs, and services.
  • Write efficient, reusable, and testable code using best practices.
  • Collaborate with product managers, designers, and other developers to understand requirements and translate them into technical specifications.
  • Participate in code reviews and provide constructive feedback to ensure code quality and adherence to coding standards.
  • Troubleshoot and debug complex issues in existing software applications and provide effective solutions.
  • Optimize application performance and scalability through code optimization, database tuning, and other relevant techniques.
  • Stay updated with the latest industry trends and best practices in Python development and share knowledge with the team.
  • Mentor and provide guidance to junior developers, assisting them in improving their skills and knowledge.
  • Collaborate with cross-functional teams to identify opportunities for process improvement and implement effective solutions.
  • Continuously improve development processes and methodologies to enhance productivity and quality.

Desired Skills:

  • Software Development

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position