Senior Python Developer

- Design, develop, and maintain robust and scalable Python-based applications, APIs, and services.
- Write efficient, reusable, and testable code using best practices.
- Collaborate with product managers, designers, and other developers to understand requirements and translate them into technical specifications.
- Participate in code reviews and provide constructive feedback to ensure code quality and adherence to coding standards.
- Troubleshoot and debug complex issues in existing software applications and provide effective solutions.
- Optimize application performance and scalability through code optimization, database tuning, and other relevant techniques.
- Stay updated with the latest industry trends and best practices in Python development and share knowledge with the team.
- Mentor and provide guidance to junior developers, assisting them in improving their skills and knowledge.
- Collaborate with cross-functional teams to identify opportunities for process improvement and implement effective solutions.
- Continuously improve development processes and methodologies to enhance productivity and quality.
Desired Skills:
- Software Development
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years