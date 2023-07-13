Senior Systems Engineer

We are seeking a talented and experienced Senior Systems Engineer to join the dynamic CIC team. as a Senior Systems Engineer, you will play a critical role in ensuring the stability, integrity, and efficiency of the information systems that support the organisational functions. You will be responsible for monitoring, maintaining, supporting, and optimising all networked software and associated operating systems. Additionally, you will apply your exceptional communication, analytical, and problem-solving skills to identify, communicate, and resolve issues, maximising the benefits of the IT systems investments. This role also includes mentoring and providing guidance to the dedicated IT Support Staff.

Key Responsibilities:

Strategy Planning:

Collaborating with the IT staff to ensure reliable operation of information systems and networks in alignment with business objectives and processes.

Working with the IT management team, decision makers, and stakeholders to define business requirements, systems goals, and resolve any business systems issues.

Acquisition & Deployment:

Designing and deploying new solutions and enhancements to existing information systems and networks.

Conducting cost-benefit and return on investment analyses for proposed information systems and networks, aiding management in making informed implementation decisions.

Conducting research on solutions, justifying recommendations and supporting purchasing efforts.

Interacting and negotiating with vendors, outsourcers, and contractors to secure information systems and network-related products and services.

Operational Management:

Evaluating the effectiveness and efficiency of existing systems and develop strategies for improvement.

Proposing and creating system design models, specifications, diagrams, and charts to guide system programmers and development teams.

Performing server and security audits, system backup procedures, and other recovery processes according to the company’s disaster recovery and business continuity plans.

Integrating information systems, including cloud, database, e-mail, print, and backup servers, and associated software into enterprise systems.

Maintaining documentation related to information system configuration, mapping, processes, and service records.

Coordinating and conducting comprehensive tests, including end-user reviews, for modified and new information systems.

Monitoring and testing information system performance, preparing performance statistics and reports.

Providing orientation and training to end-users for all modified and new information systems.

Providing guidance and assigning tasks to the IT Support Staff.

Job Requirements:

Qualifications:

Tertiary qualification in IT, Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field (highly desirable).

Industry certification as a Microsoft Azure/365 Administrator Associate or equivalent.

Knowledge & Experience

+ 8 working years of system engineering experience

Proven experience overseeing the design, development, and implementation of information systems and networks.

Demonstrated experience in information systems planning, security principles, and general software management best practices.

Knowledge of applicable data privacy practices and laws.

Technical Competencies:

Strong project management skills.

Ability to conduct research into systems issues and products as required.

Mastery of M365 with strong skills in Azure Cloud Computing, VMWare, and Veeam.

In-depth understanding of M365 Mail Exchange Online and Mimecast for securing email systems, including spam filtering.

Solid understanding of Device Management tools such as Intune, AutoPilot, and SCCM.

Experience in identifying vulnerabilities and configuring systems to enhance endpoint security posture.

Familiarity with coding languages for scripting (e.g., PowerShell).

Behavioural Competencies:

Excellent written, oral, and interpersonal communication skills.

Ability to communicate ideas in both technical and user-friendly language.

Highly self-motivated and detail-oriented.

Proven analytical and creative problem-solving abilities.

Ability to prioritize and execute tasks in a high-pressure environment.

Strong customer service orientation.

Desired Skills:

Strategic Planning

Acquisition & Deployment

Operational Management

Learn more/Apply for this position