Senior Web Developer – CX

Customer Experience (CX) is the sum total of customers’ perceptions and feelings resulting from interactions with our brand’s products and services. Customer experience spans the lifetime of customers’ relationships with a brand, starting before a purchase is made, continuing to active use, and advancing to repeat purchases. CX acts as a bridge between strategy (our desired organizational outcome) and operations (How things get done now). With a goal of improved performance, we help the business make decisions in a way that positively influences how customers think, feel, and behave.

Reporting to the Head of Portfolio, the Senior Web Developer will be responsible for creating highly scalable, responsive web applications that facilitates a great user experience. The Senior Web Developer will be familiar with advanced programming techniques and design patterns and, in accordance with the Technical Lead, will provide guidance to the other Developers.

Designing, maintaining, and implementing website coding architecture and new features as Coding for the creation of new and maintenance of existing websites.

Some level of back-end development will be required.

Proposing website solutions as required.

Working with the Software Development Team for quality control and coding guidelines.

Follow intellectual property guidelines for the various brands.

Consultation with client to ensure understanding of brief/product requirements.

Third-party API integrations.

Document changes to current/future implementations and Changes to Dev Processes. Transfer technical knowledge to the greater Team.

A minimum of 5 years Front-End/Web Applications development experience

Relevant degree/ diploma

Be prepared to work in a 24/7 environment

Experience in working with agile teams and successfully delivering agile based software projects

Proven knowledge of SOLID Principles & UML understanding

Angular experience

JavaScript Frameworks, i.e., Angular, Front-End Frameworks, HTML5, CSS3, SASS / LESS, JQuery/Typescript, Visual Studio, TFS / Git, MongoDB, REST API, Azure DevOps, C#

Development experience in Microsoft technologies

ThunderHead Experience

Must be multi-skilled and / or willing to learn and apply new technologies and languages.

Be able to work alongside Backend Development Team to integrate application code into websites and or web applications.

Strong troubleshooting and problem-solving skills

Adaptability

Critical Thinking

Efficiency & effectiveness

Initiating Action

Ownership & Accountability

Quality Focus

Results Orientated

Stress Management

5 to 10 years

