Solution Architect at Financial Intelligence Centre – Gauteng Pretoria

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS

• Solution Architecture: Define and design architecture solutions that encompass all architecture domains outlining solutions in line with business requirements, enterprise architecture principles, and ICT standards to ensure standardisation and risk management. Review and ensure solution architecture designs provide seamless integration, scalability, and security in accordance with the prescribed enterprise architecture. Update and maintain the architecture repository with all architecture artifacts as part of architecture implementation governance.

• Project planning and implementation: Contribute to the development and/or evaluation of Terms of Reference documents to assist business and ICT teams during RFI and RFP process. Take accountability for the end-to-end delivery of solution/applications/systems and ensure alignment to the approved architecture.

• Stakeholder Management: Work closely with ICT and business stakeholders to understand their needs and ensure that the solution meets the agreed upon requirements.

• Budget and Resource Management: Work within budget constraints and manage resources efficiently.

• Communication and Collaboration: Have good communication and collaboration skills to effectively work with the various teams and stakeholders.

• Innovation: Keep up to date with the latest technology trends and bring innovative ideas on how the best solutions can be brought into the organisation.

• Business Alignment: Align designed solution with the overall business strategy and ensure it delivers business value.

EDUCATION, SKILLS, AND EXPERIENCE

• Relevant postgraduate degree in Computer Science or equivalent

• TOGAF Certification is a requirement. Knowledge of other frameworks (e.g., Zachman) would be an advantage.

• Minimum ten (10) years experience working in development and integration of large-scale solutions involving multiple technologies, functions, and interfaces across in-house and vendor supplied system.

• In-depth understanding of multiple technology domains and expertise in at least one, including experience with software development, databases, networks, and infrastructure.

• Expert understanding of cloud architectures and components with a focus on Azure. This should include general knowledge and experience in cloud infrastructure, scalability, monitoring and security applicable to solution architecture designs.

• Minimum ten (10) years experience with best practices and design patterns when designing distributed systems, systems integrations and microservices.

• Minimum three (3) years experience in Enterprise Architecture tools like Case wise, Visio, Sparx Enterprise Architect.

• Strong communication and interpersonal skills, ability to work with cross-functional teams

• Minimum ten (10) years experience in designing solutions for (more than one architecture domain in a single project) large projects.

• Ability to guide project teams and ensure solutions are developed and deployed in accordance with approved solution architecture.

• Solid knowledge in creating architecture for all domains in one or more of the following areas: Database architecture, Big Data, Machine Learning, Business Intelligence, Data Governance, No-SQL databases, Advanced Analytics, AI, Data Mining, ETL for cloud and/or on-premises environments.

• Solid knowledge in system requirements and system architecture to meet business needs, including server infrastructure, capacity planning, storage requirements, virtualisation and networking protocols for cloud and/or on-premises environments.

• Ability to recognise functional interdependencies, to assimilate and correlate disconnected procedures and process, and articulate their collective relevance to the organisation.

