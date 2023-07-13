Specialist Support Engineer (AFM) – Gauteng Johannesburg

As a Specialist Support Engineer, you will form part of a vibrant business applications support team.

As a Support Engineer you will be responsible for implementation, including technical documentation and support of new solutions.

You will be mentored by the Lead Support Engineer and collaborate with leadership as well as business stakeholders to contribute towards design and implement technical standards and best practices.

Qualification Required:

Grade 12

Bachelors/ Master’s degree or relevant qualification, preferably in Computer Science, Data Science, Information Systems, Statistics, Analytics, Business Administration, or Engineering

Experience Required

5 – 10+ years business experience managing technical teams, Financial services experience would be advantageous.

Software Development, Support and maintenance

Database design

Communication

Process Modelling

Critical and creative thinking

Project Management

Key responsibilities:

Engage stakeholders and develop a functional requirement specification.

Engage with business and product owners to review critical business rules that impacts solution delivery, such as compliance, data governance, or business mandates.

Engage and collaborate with business product owners and architects to recommend solutions that deliver business objectives and achieve organizational goals.

Engage and work with the systems analysts and architects to assist in the design, development, and testing of solutions.

Manage applications throughout their lifecycle and lead the application-related aspects of designing, testing, operating and improving technology products services.

Report to stakeholders and senior IT leaders throughout the project lifecycle

Engage and collaborate with DBAs and other Data platforms teams to produce MIS and BI reports.

Apply critical thinking, design thinking and problem-solving skills to solve technical problems on existing applications to provide recommendations for the continuous improvement of applications.

Partner with senior Product Engineers to support problem resolution critical thinking processes when the complexity level goes beyond support (coordinate resolution).

Lead the implementation of all configurations, optimization (e.g., upgrades) maintenance activity (e.g., regular maintenance patches) for enterprise-wide applications.

Schedule and oversee planned maintenance tasks, such as backups and performance tuning, for products services in production.

Manage oversee all application documentation updates, inventories improvements as well as their distribution to end users other business stakeholders.

Lead the change communication planning implementation processes for all application support processes (Across teams squads)

Ensure minimal business operations impact due to upgrades and maintenance activities.

Oversee end to end application implementation and configuration, patches, upgrades and maintenance, and ensuring that application performance meets agreed SLAs and OLAs.

Coordinate and execute unplanned maintenance tasks, such as disaster recovery procedures, tech products services in production to prevent and to minimize issues.

Coordinate with centers of enablement including service engineering, information security, infrastructure architecture teams to define permissions, guidelines etc. ensure that the impact of system / platform migrations / changes on applications is minimized.

Competencies

Personal Attributes

Responsible and accountable.

Strong work ethic and sense of urgency.

Meticulous attention to detail.

Team player with a balanced sense of individuality.

Pro-active and result oriented.

Innovative and creative.

Core Competencies

Cultivates innovation – Contributing through others

Customer focus – Contributing through others

Drives results – Contributing through others

Collaborates – Contributing through others

Being resilient – Contributing through others

12 month Contract

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

