SQL Developer

Duties/Responsibilities:

Testing software releases for all products as per product feature, specifications and/or test instructions procedures

Implementation of application updates Application Technical support on projects

Critical thinker and a team player.

Good time-management skills and problem-solving skills.

Write well-designed, testable code.

Produce specifications and determine operational feasibility.

Integrate T-SQL components into a fully functional application SDLC.

Develop test verification plans and quality assurance procedures.

Document and maintain software functionality.

Troubleshoot, debug and upgrade existing systems.

Deploy programs and evaluate user feedback.

Comply with project plans and industry standards.

Ensure software is updated with latest features.

Great interpersonal and communication skills.

Qualifications Required:

BSc degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or relevant field

IT Diploma/Degree

BSc Information Technology

Experience Required:

Excellent understanding of T-SQL programming and Microsoft SQL Server.

Proven experience as a T-SQL Developer.

Use T-SQL to develop and implement triggers, procedures and functions.

Analyse existing SQL queries for performance improvements.

Develop procedures and scripts for data migration.

Ability to document requirements and specifications.

Proficiency in software engineering tools

Advantageous skills. Java script Basic knowledge of VB.net/C#



Location:

Work from home, should you not have power back available for power outages you will be required to work from one of the designated offices during power outages.

Travel:

Must have a valid South African driver’s license, and ability to travel to clients.

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

