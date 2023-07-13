SQL Developer – Gauteng

Jul 13, 2023

Lead the way in software development! Join our team as a SQL Developer and deliver cutting-edge solutions. Apply now.

Duties/Responsibilities:

  • Testing software releases for all products as per product feature, specifications and/or test instructions procedures

  • Implementation of application updates Application Technical support on projects

  • Critical thinker and a team player.

  • Good time-management skills and problem-solving skills.

  • Write well-designed, testable code.

  • Produce specifications and determine operational feasibility.

  • Integrate T-SQL components into a fully functional application SDLC.

  • Develop test verification plans and quality assurance procedures.

  • Document and maintain software functionality.

  • Troubleshoot, debug and upgrade existing systems.

  • Deploy programs and evaluate user feedback.

  • Comply with project plans and industry standards.

  • Ensure software is updated with latest features.

  • Great interpersonal and communication skills.

Qualifications Required:

  • BSc degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or relevant field
    IT Diploma/Degree

  • BSc Information Technology

Experience Required:

  • Excellent understanding of T-SQL programming and Microsoft SQL Server.

  • Proven experience as a T-SQL Developer.

  • Use T-SQL to develop and implement triggers, procedures and functions.

  • Analyse existing SQL queries for performance improvements.

  • Develop procedures and scripts for data migration.

  • Ability to document requirements and specifications.

  • Proficiency in software engineering tools

  • Advantageous skills.

    • Java script

    • Basic knowledge of VB.net/C#

Location:

  • Work from home, should you not have power back available for power outages you will be required to work from one of the designated offices during power outages.

Travel:

  • Must have a valid South African driver’s license, and ability to travel to clients.

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

