SQL Developer – Gauteng

Lead the way in software development! Join our team as a SQL Developer and deliver cutting-edge solutions. Apply now.
Duties/Responsibilities:
- Testing software releases for all products as per product feature, specifications and/or test instructions procedures
- Implementation of application updates Application Technical support on projects
- Critical thinker and a team player.
- Good time-management skills and problem-solving skills.
- Write well-designed, testable code.
- Produce specifications and determine operational feasibility.
- Integrate T-SQL components into a fully functional application SDLC.
- Develop test verification plans and quality assurance procedures.
- Document and maintain software functionality.
- Troubleshoot, debug and upgrade existing systems.
- Deploy programs and evaluate user feedback.
- Comply with project plans and industry standards.
- Ensure software is updated with latest features.
- Great interpersonal and communication skills.
Qualifications Required:
- BSc degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or relevant field
IT Diploma/Degree
- BSc Information Technology
Experience Required:
- Excellent understanding of T-SQL programming and Microsoft SQL Server.
- Proven experience as a T-SQL Developer.
- Use T-SQL to develop and implement triggers, procedures and functions.
- Analyse existing SQL queries for performance improvements.
- Develop procedures and scripts for data migration.
- Ability to document requirements and specifications.
- Proficiency in software engineering tools
- Ability to document requirements and specifications.
- Advantageous skills.
- Java script
- Basic knowledge of VB.net/C#
Location:
- Work from home, should you not have power back available for power outages you will be required to work from one of the designated offices during power outages.
Travel:
- Must have a valid South African driver’s license, and ability to travel to clients.
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML