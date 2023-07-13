Systems Engineer at Parvana Recruitment

Client Details:

Our client is an international highly successful software development house with a niche focus in the telecommunications and payment gateway sector. With 20 years of proven success and phenomenal growth, this client has an incredible training and mentorship program. Your colleagues will be Agile in approach, highly qualified and awesome people. Continuous improvement is a way of life which is reflected in a flat organisational organogram where you are encouraged to participate, contribute and your opinion will be valued. Each person is encouraged to be themselves. For those that are ambitious, this is the best organisation to fast track your way up the career ladder. Those that enjoy routine are encouraged and supported to be subject matter experts.

Role Responsibilities:

Identifying and resolving recurring support issues, maintaining excellent customer relationships, and promoting a positive customer experience.

Participate in cutting-edge projects within the telecommunications industry, assisting with analysis and design of new hardware, operating systems, and database technologies.

Implement and maintain monitoring and alerting tools to ensure timely notification of alerts generated on customer sites.

Be part of the 24/7 standby roster within the team to provide support as needed.

Relevant Qualifications / Experience:

Required IT Qualifications (Diploma or Degree).

4 – 6 years of experience in the following:

Oracle EXADATA (OVS virtualized) and Oracle ZFS.



Veritas Netbackup.

Extensive experience in Redhat Linux.

IT Hardware certifications (Server / Storage / Tape Library) are beneficial.

Advantageous experience in Unix administration (HP-UX / Solaris / AIX / Linux).

Advantageous Unix scripting skills (Bash / Perl / Python, etc.).

Knowledge of relational databases and stored procedures is beneficial.

Oracle certifications are advantageous.

PS Even if you feel you don’t have all the skills listed or if this spec isn’t what you are looking for, feel free to send your CV as we probably have other opportunities that could interest you. For a more comprehensive and updated list of opportunities that we have on offer, do visit our website – [URL Removed]

