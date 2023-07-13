Technical Developer

- Lead a team of developers (small to medium)
- Working closely with solutions analyst and product owner to understand business/functional requirements and help translate these into technical requirements for the development team
- Designing, building and configuring application to meet requirements.
- Directing the development team in the design, development, coding, testing and debugging of application
- Writing scalable and efficient code and leading code reviews
- Mentoring junior team members and ensuring they adhere to determined software quality standards.
- Define and implement CI/CD standards and agile delivery methods
- Strong written and verbal communication skills
Desired Skills:
- .Net
- Asp.Net
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Software
- 2 to 5 years Software Development
About The Employer:
Join a Dynamic and well structured profesional company based in Sandton. They work in multiple sectors and have been for the last 30 years. Lead and mentor a team and grow your own skills.