Technical Developer – Gauteng Sandton

Jul 13, 2023

  • Lead a team of developers (small to medium)
  • Working closely with solutions analyst and product owner to understand business/functional requirements and help translate these into technical requirements for the development team
  • Designing, building and configuring application to meet requirements.
  • Directing the development team in the design, development, coding, testing and debugging of application
  • Writing scalable and efficient code and leading code reviews
  • Mentoring junior team members and ensuring they adhere to determined software quality standards.
  • Define and implement CI/CD standards and agile delivery methods
  • Strong written and verbal communication skills

Desired Skills:

  • .Net
  • Asp.Net

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Software
  • 2 to 5 years Software Development

About The Employer:

Join a Dynamic and well structured profesional company based in Sandton. They work in multiple sectors and have been for the last 30 years. Lead and mentor a team and grow your own skills.

