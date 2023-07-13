Technical Developer – Gauteng Sandton

Lead a team of developers (small to medium)

Working closely with solutions analyst and product owner to understand business/functional requirements and help translate these into technical requirements for the development team

Designing, building and configuring application to meet requirements.

Directing the development team in the design, development, coding, testing and debugging of application

Writing scalable and efficient code and leading code reviews

Mentoring junior team members and ensuring they adhere to determined software quality standards.

Define and implement CI/CD standards and agile delivery methods

Strong written and verbal communication skills

Desired Skills:

.Net

Asp.Net

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software

2 to 5 years Software Development

About The Employer:

Join a Dynamic and well structured profesional company based in Sandton. They work in multiple sectors and have been for the last 30 years. Lead and mentor a team and grow your own skills.

