Applications Engineer at Moore Process Controls – Gauteng Kyalami

Moore Process Controls is a World Class, process automation company, specializing in providing industrial solutions for the local and international market.

Applications range from Distributed Control Systems, TUV compliant Safety Shutdown Systems, Compressor Control, Advanced Process Control and Modelling Systems.

We specialize in providing solutions using DCS and PLC Control Systems from suppliers such as Siemens, Rockwell, Honeywell and ABB as well as Wonderware Scada Systems.

Siemens PCS7, S7 and APACS, Allen Bradley RS Logix from Rockwell and Experion/Experion Light from Honeywell are just a few examples of the many systems utilised.

We are looking for a candidate with the following minimum criteria:

A BSc, B Tech or S4 National Diploma in electrical or electronic engineering.

A minimum of 4 – 6 years post graduate process automation experience.

Exceptional motivation to provide application solutions while working within scheduled deadlines.

The ability to translate clients needs into cost-effective application solutions.

Specific Industry related system knowledge and training on DCS and PLC Control Systems from suppliers such as Siemens, Rockwell, Honeywell and ABB as well as Wonderware Scada Systems.

Potential candidates should be able to demonstrate experience in the following areas:

Design of custom cabinets including DCS and PLC layouts and detailed wiring diagrams.

Configuration of control software based on standards such as IEC 1131-3 for control systems (CFC’s, Ladder Logic, Sequential Function Charts, Structured Text).

Detailed functional specifications, system engineering, software configuration, staging and site commissioning.

Design system architectures for new projects and tender enquiries and generate statements of compliance with specifications for tender submission.

Project Experience on medium to large scale Projects from 200 to 5000 Inputs/Outputs.

We offer an above average remuneration package and bonuses commensurate with knowledge, qualifications, experience and performance.

Desired Skills:

System integrator

Instrumentation

DCS

Plc Programming

PLC Control Systems

Siemens

Siemens PCS7

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Industrial Engineering

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Moore Process Controls is a South African company that specialises in providing cutting-edge process automation and optimization solutions to local and international clients. The company was founded in 1984 and has a strong reputation for excellence and service which has resulted in the company receiving awards from renowned market research analysts like Frost and Sullivan and from local companies like Siemens. This dedication has resulted in a loyal client base and allowed the company to grow substantially. Moore now has branches in Midrand, Vanderbijlpark, Secunda, KwaZulu-Natal, China and America.

Moore is a medium sized company and employs around 90 people. It is big enough to handle multi-million Rand projects and yet maintain a personal approach with both our clients and our staff. The company is BEE compliant and obtained its ISO 9001 and OSH 18001 status. These approvals allow us to compete locally and internationally. Best practice engineering procedures and work flows have been captured within our ISO system which allows us to produce projects of exceptional quality, fully documented and delivered within the clients required time frame. Moore started business in the Petrochemical, Chemical, Mining and Base Metal Industries. Our expertise and experience has expanded over the years and we are now a strong competitor in the Oil & Gas Industry and have worked with most of the major oil companies. We have also grown our local customer base and work in the Food & Beverage, Pulp & Paper, Water, Power, Automotive and Cement Industries.

The company is solution driven and believes in multi-skilling so that our employees gain experience in a wide range of disciplines. Personnel are channelled into project specific groups that are cross-industry and division to maximize experience and expertise to deliver the best end result. Work includes a full offering from initially scoping the project, system design, engineering configuration, internal testing right through to final site acceptance testing. Our projects are based locally and internationally and commissioning takes place in various locations such as USA, England, Europe, Brazil, Singapore, Dubai and regionally into Africa. Deadlines are tight and demand dedication to the project and a high level of engineering competency.

We are currently partnered with best in class suppliers such as Siemens, Matrikon/Honeywell, Rockwell and Wonderware and constantly look for ways to maximize our clients return on investment in automation by implementing cutting-edge solutions based on these and our own internal technologies. Our company also focuses on internal Research and Development to deliver innovative solutions that offer our clients significant value-add. Sales are an integral part of the company culture based on our history and loyal customer base. These are a result of years of service excellence and successfully delivered projects. The company also continually searches the global market for new clients and new market segments within our chosen Industries.

Sales and projects currently focus on:

– DCS & PLC Automation and System Integration

– Compressor anti-surge and safety shutdown systems

– Predictive Maintenance solutions

– Alarm Management to International Standards

– Control Loop Optimisation

– Process Optimisation

– Maintenance Optimisation and Production systems

– OPC and data connectivity solutions

– Field Instrumentation

– Production and Process Training and Training simulators

– Maintenance of current systems.

We offer above-average dedicated engineers a chance to get involved in the full range of process automation and optimisation disciplines and to get the satisfaction of seeing the final system in action and yielding results. Matrikon Moore believes that industrial automation will continue to grow exponentially as the world looks to increase production and efficiency. The company is therefore positioned strategically to handle these global requirements.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Provident Fund

Group Life Assurance

Medical Aid

Travel Allowance

Fuel Card

