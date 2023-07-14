Environmental Sustainability Technical Specialist – Eastern Cape Kariega

REQUIREMENTS
- South African citizen
- National Diploma/ Degree in Electrical, Mechanical, Chemical or Environmental Sustainability-related engineering qualification
- Minimum 5 – 10 years’ experience in an industrial manufacturing industry
- Experience in preparation of technical specifications, technical evaluation and project management of industrial projects
- In-depth technical knowledge of environmental systems utilized in a manufacturing industry e.g. water filtration/ re-use, green electricity concepts, alternative fuels, biodiversity, battery storage etc.
RESPONSIBILITIES
- Act as key technical interface for environmental programs e.g. zero-impact factory, decarbonization and environmental forums
- Implement environmental benchmarking activities and exchange knowledge within the group and local industry
- Source and interpret required statistical and technical data necessary for decision-making
- Ensure successful implementation of environmental sustainability programs by submitting documentation as per technical requirements by government and regulatory authorities, e.g. grid impact assessments, time of use energy consumption, water quality requirements etc.
- Provide technical input for preparation of the specification documents and RFQ for environmental sustainability programs in order to ensure successful procurement process
- Prepare technical evaluations of quotes received and make final recommendations on whether requirements will be met in order to appoint suppliers
- Liaise with various stakeholders (universities, NGOs, CSIR, local municipality etc.) in order to keep abreast of environmental sustainability developments in industry
- Develop energy key performance indicators and establish targets by area to ensure group targets are achieved
- Evaluate technical competence and feasibility of potential suppliers for inclusion on bidding list for quotation purposes
- Compile technical inputs for presentations to SEC, P&L strategies, BoM and corporate strategy
- Ensure approved projects are executed according to technical specifications within budget and time parameters
Desired Skills:
- Development
- Environmental Management
- Evalution
- Implementation