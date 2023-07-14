Gartner sees stabilisation in PC market

Worldwide PC shipments totaled 59,7-million units in the second quarter of 2023, a 16,6% decrease from the second quarter of 2022, according to preliminary results by Gartner. After seven consecutive quarters of YoY decline, the PC market is showing initial signs of stabilisation, including sequential growth from the previous quarter.

“The rate of decline in the PC market has slowed, indicating that shipment volumes may have reached their lowest point,” says Mikako Kitagawa, director analyst at Gartner. “There has been progress in reducing PC inventory after more than a year of issues, supported by a gradual increase in business PC demand. Gartner expects that PC inventory will normalise by the end of 2023, and PC demand will return to growth starting in 2024.”

The top vendors in the worldwide PC market remained unchanged in the second quarter of 2023, with Lenovo maintaining the No 1 spot in shipments with 24% market share.

Lenovo’s YoY shipments declined again this quarter, but grew sequentially. EMEA and Asia Pacific were challenging regions for Lenovo, but the company had only moderate declines in Latin America and North America.

HP shipments fell only slightly in the second quarter, ending a string of consecutive double-digit declines. Laptop shipments grew modestly, but were offset by a decline in desktop shipments. The US laptop market was robust for HP with double-digit YoY growth.

Dell exhibited its fifth consecutive quarter of decline with shipments down across most key regions. Asia Pacific was the most challenging market for Dell where shipments decreased faster than the regional average. Dell did relatively well in the US desktop market maintaining the top vendor position.

“PC component prices and availability have improved drastically, helping stabilise vendor profitability despite the pricing pressure to clear inventory,” says Kitagawa. “However, as the PC market begins to recover and component demand increases, the favourable price conditions for memory and SSD storage that PC vendors have enjoyed are coming to an end.”

The US PC market declined 8,6% in the second quarter of 2023. The US economy was relatively stable, easing concerns among small and midsize business buyers (SMBs) and gradually generating PC demand. There was also a refresh in demand for Chromebooks from educational institutions, as well as laptops among government buyers. However, consumer PC demand remained weak in the US.

The EMEA PC market declined 14,6% YoY, marking its sixth consecutive quarter of decline. Continued political unrest, inflationary pressures, and interest rate increases continued to impact demand for PCs.

“The disruptive business outlook is limiting business PC spending in EMEA as companies reduce PC budgets as a cost management strategy,” says Kitagawa. “Business confidence must increase to influence stronger PC buying patterns. Meanwhile, consumer demand remains low as all income brackets are affected by inflationary pressures.”

The Asia Pacific PC market also continued to fall, declining 26,9% YoY. A particularly weak PC market in China due to economic uncertainty and low consumer demand contributed significantly to the region’s results.