ICT Technician and SharePoint – Eastern Cape Gqebera

The successful candidate would need to mainly be responsible for the architecture, design, configuration development, deployment, and maintenance of SharePoint technologies, and any further development and improvement of SharePoint processes used within the organization. Maintenance to PC & Laptop hardware would be beneficial.

Minimum Requirements:

• Relevant diploma in IT (preferably with N+ and A+)

• Must have at least 3 years’ experience in the IT and SharePoint field

• SharePoint certification

• IT Technical Support background (essential)

• Excellent written and verbal English communication skills

• Problem-solving skills

• Taking responsibility to create SharePoint components and designs including SharePoint.

• Be interactive, consultative, have discussions and a good communicator.

• Responsible for the architecture, design, configuration development, deployment, and maintenance of SharePoint technologies, and any further development and improvement of processes.

• Must be able to work independently with minimum supervision.

Desired Skills:

ICT

Maintenance

Microsoft SharePoint

About The Employer:

Our client is seeking an experienced individual to join their team as an ICT Technician and SharePoint.

