- 5 years’ experience in a production environment managing enterprise infrastructure, hardware, hosting service and network
- areas
- Experience with architecture methodologies, such as TOGAF, ITIL, Zachman
- Excellent understanding of typical multi-tier architectures
- A thorough knowledge of the Windows concepts, Domains, Active Directory and its concepts, and the interaction between hardware, operating systems, network, data centre, and application software, Linux
- Experience in the use of VMware or other virtual hypervisors
Desired Skills:
- ITIL
- Zachman
- TOGAF
About The Employer:
SiriTechnologies is looking for an Infrastructure Architect to help out a great team with an awesome culture, little to no red tape.