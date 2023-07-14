Infrastructure Architect

5 years’ experience in a production environment managing enterprise infrastructure, hardware, hosting service and network

areas

Experience with architecture methodologies, such as TOGAF, ITIL, Zachman

Excellent understanding of typical multi-tier architectures

A thorough knowledge of the Windows concepts, Domains, Active Directory and its concepts, and the interaction between hardware, operating systems, network, data centre, and application software, Linux

Experience in the use of VMware or other virtual hypervisors

Desired Skills:

ITIL

Zachman

TOGAF

About The Employer:

SiriTechnologies is looking for an Infrastructure Architect to help out a great team with an awesome culture, little to no red tape.

Learn more/Apply for this position