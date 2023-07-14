Infrastructure Architect – Gauteng Johannesburg

Jul 14, 2023

  • 5 years’ experience in a production environment managing enterprise infrastructure, hardware, hosting service and network
  • areas
  • Experience with architecture methodologies, such as TOGAF, ITIL, Zachman
  • Excellent understanding of typical multi-tier architectures
  • A thorough knowledge of the Windows concepts, Domains, Active Directory and its concepts, and the interaction between hardware, operating systems, network, data centre, and application software, Linux
  • Experience in the use of VMware or other virtual hypervisors

Desired Skills:

  • ITIL
  • Zachman
  • TOGAF

About The Employer:

SiriTechnologies is looking for an Infrastructure Architect to help out a great team with an awesome culture, little to no red tape.

