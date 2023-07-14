Intermediate Automation Tester at Reverside

Job Title: Intermediate Automation Tester
Job Summary:
We are seeking a skilled and experienced Intermediate Automation Tester to join our dynamic IT [Email Address Removed] Automation Tester will be responsible for automating the test effort. The ideal candidate possesses a strong knowledge of Troubleshoot and knowledge of ReadyAPI, test data,test cases,test execution, Defect logging, test reporting, UAT testing excellent problem-solving abilities, and exceptional communication skills.
Responsibilities:
- Ability to automate using test complete
- Ability to read and understand Ready API
- Arranging for review and sign-off on the test pack created.
- Execution of the test pack/scenarios/cases
- Defect management with the development team
- Retesting of resolved defects.
- Providing daily feedback on test execution and test status from Jira
- Driving business testing and sign-off on the project.
- Form part of the Implementation team of the project
- Assist with support/guidance during the post-implementation guarantee period.
Skills and Knowledge Required
Must Have Skills:
- Experience in an automated test environment
- Troubleshoot
- Execute and update test scripts on Test Complete
- knowledge of ReadyAPI
- Creation of the test pack including on JIRA
- Scenarios
- Test data
- Test cases
- Test execution
- Defect logging
- Test reporting
- UAT testing
Requirements/Qualifications:
- A minimum, a degree in computer science, IT, or relevant fields is required.
- Testers with excellent communication skills
- Ability to manage projects.
- Listening skills
- Collaborating on quality assurance within a team
- Problem solving
- Critical thinking
Desired Skills:
- Troubleshoot
- ReadyAPI
- Test data
- Test cases
- UAT Testing
- Test execution
About The Employer:
Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients [URL Removed] – [URL Removed] – [URL Removed]