Intermediate Automation Tester at Reverside

Job Title: Intermediate Automation Tester

Job Summary:

We are seeking a skilled and experienced Intermediate Automation Tester to join our dynamic IT [Email Address Removed] Automation Tester will be responsible for automating the test effort. The ideal candidate possesses a strong knowledge of Troubleshoot and knowledge of ReadyAPI, test data,test cases,test execution, Defect logging, test reporting, UAT testing excellent problem-solving abilities, and exceptional communication skills.

Responsibilities:

Ability to automate using test complete

Ability to read and understand Ready API

Arranging for review and sign-off on the test pack created.

Execution of the test pack/scenarios/cases

Defect management with the development team

Retesting of resolved defects.

Providing daily feedback on test execution and test status from Jira

Driving business testing and sign-off on the project.

Form part of the Implementation team of the project

Assist with support/guidance during the post-implementation guarantee period.

Skills and Knowledge Required

Must Have Skills:

Experience in an automated test environment

Troubleshoot

Execute and update test scripts on Test Complete

knowledge of ReadyAPI

Creation of the test pack including on JIRA

Scenarios

Test data

Test cases

Test execution

Defect logging

Test reporting

UAT testing

Requirements/Qualifications:

A minimum, a degree in computer science, IT, or relevant fields is required.

Testers with excellent communication skills

Ability to manage projects.

Listening skills

Collaborating on quality assurance within a team

Problem solving

Critical thinking

Desired Skills:

Troubleshoot

ReadyAPI

Test data

Test cases

UAT Testing

Test execution

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients [URL Removed] – [URL Removed] – [URL Removed]

