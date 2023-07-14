Intermediate Automation Tester at Reverside

Jul 14, 2023

Job Title: Intermediate Automation Tester

Job Summary:

We are seeking a skilled and experienced Intermediate Automation Tester to join our dynamic IT [Email Address Removed] Automation Tester will be responsible for automating the test effort. The ideal candidate possesses a strong knowledge of Troubleshoot and knowledge of ReadyAPI, test data,test cases,test execution, Defect logging, test reporting, UAT testing excellent problem-solving abilities, and exceptional communication skills.

Responsibilities:

  • Ability to automate using test complete
  • Ability to read and understand Ready API
  • Arranging for review and sign-off on the test pack created.
  • Execution of the test pack/scenarios/cases
  • Defect management with the development team
  • Retesting of resolved defects.
  • Providing daily feedback on test execution and test status from Jira
  • Driving business testing and sign-off on the project.
  • Form part of the Implementation team of the project
  • Assist with support/guidance during the post-implementation guarantee period.

Skills and Knowledge Required

Must Have Skills:

  • Experience in an automated test environment
  • Troubleshoot
  • Execute and update test scripts on Test Complete
  • knowledge of ReadyAPI
  • Creation of the test pack including on JIRA
  • Scenarios
  • Test data
  • Test cases
  • Test execution
  • Defect logging
  • Test reporting
  • UAT testing

Requirements/Qualifications:

  • A minimum, a degree in computer science, IT, or relevant fields is required.
  • Testers with excellent communication skills
  • Ability to manage projects.
  • Listening skills
  • Collaborating on quality assurance within a team
  • Problem solving
  • Critical thinking

Desired Skills:

  • Troubleshoot
  • ReadyAPI
  • Test data
  • Test cases
  • UAT Testing
  • Test execution

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients [URL Removed] – [URL Removed] – [URL Removed]

