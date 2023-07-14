Intermediate Business Analyst

A company that specializes in offering reflect cutting-edge global innovations, tailored to the South African market has a thrilling opportunity for a client service-oriented Intermediate Business Analyst in Gauteng or Western Cape.

A high level of independence, strong analytical skills, and a good understanding of project management principles. The incumbent will be responsible for producing user stories for project management software, contributing to the successful replacement of existing systems.

  • Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, Computer Science, or a related field.

  • Proven experience as a Business Analyst ideally in the banking industry or a corporate environment that has strict governance regulations.

  • Some proficiency in project management methodologies and tools.

  • Exceptional analytical and problem-solving skills, with the ability to evaluate complex business requirements and propose innovative solutions.

  • Excellent written and verbal communication skills, with the ability to effectively engage and influence stakeholders at all levels.

  • Strong organizational skills and attention to detail, with the ability to prioritize tasks and meet deadlines.

  • Proficiency in business process modeling and analysis.

  • Experience in producing user stories and acceptance criteria for project management software or similar process-based applications.

  • Experience with JIRA and Agile methodologies is a plus.

  • Conduct a comprehensive analysis of business requirements, processes, and systems to identify areas for improvement.

  • Collaborate with stakeholders to gather and document business requirements, ensuring clarity and alignment with project goals.

  • Produce user stories and acceptance criteria for project management software based on business requirements and project objectives.

  • Perform gap analysis to identify discrepancies between current and desired states, and propose feasible solutions.

  • Develop functional specifications, business process models, and system design documents to support project implementation.

  • Support Software Development Manager in defining project scope, objectives, timelines, and deliverables.

  • Assist in the development and execution of test plans, ensuring that systems and processes meet quality standards and business requirements.

  • Conduct post-implementation reviews to assess project success, identify lessons learned, and propose improvements for future initiatives.

Desired Skills:

  • Judgment and Decision Making
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Critical Thinking
  • Management of Personnel Resources
  • Social Perceptiveness
  • Management of Financial Resources
  • Time Management

