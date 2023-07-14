Intermediate Business Analyst

A company that specializes in offering reflect cutting-edge global innovations, tailored to the South African market has a thrilling opportunity for a client service-oriented Intermediate Business Analyst in Gauteng or Western Cape.

A high level of independence, strong analytical skills, and a good understanding of project management principles. The incumbent will be responsible for producing user stories for project management software, contributing to the successful replacement of existing systems.

Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, Computer Science, or a related field.

Proven experience as a Business Analyst ideally in the banking industry or a corporate environment that has strict governance regulations.

Some proficiency in project management methodologies and tools.

Exceptional analytical and problem-solving skills, with the ability to evaluate complex business requirements and propose innovative solutions.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills, with the ability to effectively engage and influence stakeholders at all levels.

Strong organizational skills and attention to detail, with the ability to prioritize tasks and meet deadlines.

Proficiency in business process modeling and analysis.

Experience in producing user stories and acceptance criteria for project management software or similar process-based applications.

Experience with JIRA and Agile methodologies is a plus.

Conduct a comprehensive analysis of business requirements, processes, and systems to identify areas for improvement.

Collaborate with stakeholders to gather and document business requirements, ensuring clarity and alignment with project goals.

Produce user stories and acceptance criteria for project management software based on business requirements and project objectives.

Perform gap analysis to identify discrepancies between current and desired states, and propose feasible solutions.

Develop functional specifications, business process models, and system design documents to support project implementation.

Support Software Development Manager in defining project scope, objectives, timelines, and deliverables.

Assist in the development and execution of test plans, ensuring that systems and processes meet quality standards and business requirements.

Conduct post-implementation reviews to assess project success, identify lessons learned, and propose improvements for future initiatives.

Desired Skills:

Judgment and Decision Making

Complex Problem Solving

Critical Thinking

Management of Personnel Resources

Social Perceptiveness

Management of Financial Resources

Time Management

