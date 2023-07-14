Intermediate Business Analyst – Gauteng

A company that specializes in offering reflect cutting-edge global innovations, tailored to the South African market has a thrilling opportunity for a client service-oriented Intermediate Business Analyst in Gauteng or Western Cape.
A high level of independence, strong analytical skills, and a good understanding of project management principles. The incumbent will be responsible for producing user stories for project management software, contributing to the successful replacement of existing systems.
- Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, Computer Science, or a related field.
- Proven experience as a Business Analyst ideally in the banking industry or a corporate environment that has strict governance regulations.
- Some proficiency in project management methodologies and tools.
- Exceptional analytical and problem-solving skills, with the ability to evaluate complex business requirements and propose innovative solutions.
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills, with the ability to effectively engage and influence stakeholders at all levels.
- Strong organizational skills and attention to detail, with the ability to prioritize tasks and meet deadlines.
- Proficiency in business process modeling and analysis.
- Experience in producing user stories and acceptance criteria for project management software or similar process-based applications.
- Experience with JIRA and Agile methodologies is a plus.
- Conduct a comprehensive analysis of business requirements, processes, and systems to identify areas for improvement.
- Collaborate with stakeholders to gather and document business requirements, ensuring clarity and alignment with project goals.
- Produce user stories and acceptance criteria for project management software based on business requirements and project objectives.
- Perform gap analysis to identify discrepancies between current and desired states, and propose feasible solutions.
- Develop functional specifications, business process models, and system design documents to support project implementation.
- Support Software Development Manager in defining project scope, objectives, timelines, and deliverables.
- Assist in the development and execution of test plans, ensuring that systems and processes meet quality standards and business requirements.
- Conduct post-implementation reviews to assess project success, identify lessons learned, and propose improvements for future initiatives.
Desired Skills:
- Judgment and Decision Making
- Complex Problem Solving
- Critical Thinking
- Management of Personnel Resources
- Social Perceptiveness
- Management of Financial Resources
- Time Management