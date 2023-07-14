Intermediate Business Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town

Responsibilities/Tasks Requirements:
- Establish and maintain trustful and engaged relationships with stakeholders through effective communication, expectation management, collaboration, and positive engagement.
- Conduct data gathering and analysis to understand business requirements, using knowledge, skills, and abilities to problem-solve information problems and requirements.
- Evaluate business processes, anticipate requirements, uncover areas for improvement, and develop and implement solutions.
- Direct the course of information elicitation engagements with stakeholders in semi-structured and formally structured manners.
- Keep detailed notes of requirements engagement sessions and use this to inform/verify the accuracy of requirements captured.
- Ability to influence stakeholders and work closely with them, through facilitating discussion and workshops to understand requirements
- Capture and/or change requirements in Enterprise Architect (EA), Excel, Confluence, and JIRA according to company methodologies, standards, and guidelines. This may include capturing and documenting Change Proposals (ECPs).
- Prepare and maintain project documentation and artefacts.
- Audit the accuracy and completeness of built systems by executing the software and comparing actual system behaviour with specified behaviour. Provide feedback to the principal and senior BA(s) on the project/system as to discrepancies found.
- Assist in presenting captured requirements to stakeholders and ensure accurate information is timely available to team leads.
- Assist in the prioritization of requirements for implementation, collaborating with other BA’s, Project Managers, and Systems Engineers.
- Assist in systems analysis efforts, including the modelling of processes, data, rules, and messages underlying the intended functional behaviour of the system to be constructed.
Gain and grow domain knowledge within a customs context.
- Gain an understanding of operational aspects of enterprise systems that have an impact on system behaviours. Qualification support
Assist in representing client requirements throughout all phases of SDLC.
- Assist in the test analysis and production of test cases to cover all requirements.
- Perform tests on built systems as part of the companies testing efforts.
- Gain and grow in understanding of requirements verification and validation efforts, including test analysis, test coverage, requirements traceability. Product Transition support
- Assist in the drafting of user manuals/guides for company systems.
- Assist in the preparation and delivery of user training and/or training materials on built company systems.
- Demonstrates advanced analytical, problem-solving, and critical thinking skills.
- Shows an aptitude for managing complex information and integrating it effectively.
- Proven ability to adapt and communicate effectively with various stakeholders.
- Comfortable and collaborative in a multidisciplinary team environment, including working with UX, BA, Engineers, Test Analysts, Developers, and Project Managers.
Minimum Requirements:
- Tertiary qualification in Commerce, Informatics or Information Systems.
- Business Analysis DiplomaCertification is advantageous but not compulsory.
- 3-5 years’ work experience as a Business Analyst, preferably with exposure to large scale enterprise software solutions.
- Demonstrable experience in engaging with stakeholders to facilitate discussions and workshops to understand requirements.
- The ability to perform formal presentations to diverse teams including UX, BA, Engineers, Test Analysts, Developers, and Project Managers.
- A solid understanding of the SDLC and the role of the business analyst, covering initiation, requirements management, and transitioning into the target operational environment.
- Proficiency in the use of Enterprise Architect (EA), Excel, Confluence, and JIRA. Experience in developing and applying UML models, preferably in Sparx Enterprise Architect or a similar tool, is
required.
- A background in Software testing/QA and knowledge of Function Point Measurement/Analysis is advantageous
Desired Skills:
- Business Analysis
- Confluence
- Enterprise Architecture
- Excel
- Jira
- Systems Development Life Cycle (SDLC)
- Unified Modelling Language (UML)