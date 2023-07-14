IT Coordinator

- Manage and maintain the IT infrastructure, including LAN/WAN, firewalls/security, VPN, Windows Server, AD, SQL and other related systems.
- Provide technical support to users, troubleshooting hardware and software issues, and ensuring timely resolution of problems.
- Collaborate with service providers to ensure smooth operations, including managing vendor relationships, contracts, and service level agreements.
- Oversee the implementation of ongoing projects, acting as a link between business department key users and consultants.
- Work closely with cross-functional teams to understand business requirements and provide IT solutions that align with organizational goals.
- Manage and allocate IT budgets, including CAPEX and OPEX, ensuring cost-effective utilization of resources.
- Stay updated with emerging technologies and industry trends, making recommendations for process improvements and technology enhancements.
- Conduct regular system audits to identify potential vulnerabilities and implement appropriate security measures.
- Provide training and guidance to end-users, promoting IT best practices and ensuring efficient utilization of IT resources.
Desired Skills:
- Coordination
- IT Risk
- Management