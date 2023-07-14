IT Coordinator – Eastern Cape Port Elizabeth

IT Coordinator

Market related salary offered

Port Elizabeth

Our client is seeking a highly skilled and motivated IT Coordinator to join their team. In this role, you will be responsible for managing their IT landscape and coordinating with service providers to ensure the effective functioning of their business operations. Your primary focus will be on maintaining infrastructure, supporting users, and ensuring network security. Additionally, you will play a secondary role in overseeing ongoing projects, acting as a liaison between business department champions and developers/consultants. This position offers an opportunity for growth and requires a proactive attitude, willingness to learn, and flexibility to adapt to the evolving needs of our company.

Responsibilities:

Manage and maintain the IT infrastructure, including LAN/WAN, firewalls/security, VPN, Windows Server, AD, SQL and other related systems.

Provide technical support to users, troubleshooting hardware and software issues, and ensuring timely resolution of problems.

Collaborate with service providers to ensure smooth operations, including managing vendor relationships, contracts, and service level agreements.

Oversee the implementation of ongoing projects, acting as a link between business department key users and consultants.

Work closely with cross-functional teams to understand business requirements and provide IT solutions that align with organizational goals.

Manage and allocate IT budgets, including CAPEX and OPEX, ensuring cost-effective utilization of resources.

Stay updated with emerging technologies and industry trends, making recommendations for process improvements and technology enhancements.

Conduct regular system audits to identify potential vulnerabilities and implement appropriate security measures.

Provide training and guidance to end-users, promoting IT best practices and ensuring efficient utilization of IT resources.

Requirements:

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science or a related field.

2-3 years of experience in an IT role, supporting users and managing infrastructure such as LAN/WAN, Servers, SQL, firewalls/security, VPN, etc.

Strong knowledge of IT systems, networks, hardware, and software.

Experience managing service providers and vendor relationships.

Familiarity with project management principles (experience in project management is a plus, but not mandatory).

Ability to manage IT budgets and allocate resources effectively.

Proactive attitude, with a strong willingness to learn and grow in the role.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills to collaborate with diverse stakeholders.

Strong problem-solving skills and ability to work under pressure.

Attention to detail and a commitment to delivering high-quality results.

