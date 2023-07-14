IT Support Technician – Gauteng Johannesburg

Well known company based near Bedfordview requires an experienced IT Support Technician for hardware and software support.

Matric and MCSE or equivalent qualification

Valid code 08 driver’s license and own vehicle essential

Must be fluent in English

Good communication and telephone skills

Intermediate computer and writing skills.

Good planning and organization skills

At least 5 experience IT experience is required (hardware and software)

MCSE or equivalent but experience more critical, especially

up to server level.

Knowledge of all Office 365 Applications a must including Windows 11

A pro-active attitude to problem solving; a very good communicator with leadership ability

Experience working with network software for multiple technical platforms.

You will assist 300 users with hardware and software issues

Extensive knowledge of LAN/WAN network protocols, TCP/IP stack and proven architectures

Proven knowledge of troubleshooting and logical analysis of complicated problems and

systems

Ability to understand and apply technical expertise to commercially pragmatic solutions.

Ability to work independently through multiple concurrent projects with minimal supervision.

Ability to understand and confirm to process and workflow disciplines in a small IT Team

environment.

Ability to learn quickly and implement new technologies and concepts to deliver as required.

As self-starter with a can-do attitude who strives for results and performs well under pressure

Detail orientated and methodical.

Innovative and resourceful with sound analytical and problem-solving skills.

Create and contribute to the maintenance of the IT departments Disaster Recovery Plan

Perform call / afterhours work on some evenings and weekends as and when required.

IT assets register to be maintained and kept up to date at all times.

Maintain MFP contracts and keep track of renewals.

Manage and maintain all company backups and escalate to the IT Manager by email if issues

cannot be resolved.

3G User Register to be maintained and updated at all times.

Resolve network connectivity / network performance related issues.

Vodacom Contracts – SIM swap, renewals, ordering and keeping track of contracts. List to be

kept up to date at all times.

Manage and maintain functionality of printers, keep track of when contracts expire and make

sure new printers are rolled out on time.

Network list – keep track of PC’s, laptops and iPad expiry dates and what needs to be ordered.

List needs to be kept up to date at all times.

Antivirus – Sophos

SMS system – sends sms from server room as notification of temps, power failures etc.

Conduct fault isolation and troubleshooting activities

Managing Helpdesk for all users in the Group (Nationally)

Perform on-call duties, including system implementations and upgrades, which occur after normal

business hours and/or weekends as required to minimize impact on mission-critical operations.

Desired Skills:

IT

MCSE

systems administration

LAN

WAN

data

Employer & Job Benefits:

Basic Salary

Pension Fund

Medical Aid

