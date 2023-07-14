IT Support Technician – Gauteng Johannesburg

Well known company based near Bedfordview requires an experienced IT Support Technician for hardware and software support.
Matric and MCSE or equivalent qualification
Valid code 08 driver’s license and own vehicle essential
Must be fluent in English
Good communication and telephone skills
Intermediate computer and writing skills.
Good planning and organization skills
At least 5 experience IT experience is required (hardware and software)
MCSE or equivalent but experience more critical, especially
up to server level.
Knowledge of all Office 365 Applications a must including Windows 11
A pro-active attitude to problem solving; a very good communicator with leadership ability
Experience working with network software for multiple technical platforms.
You will assist 300 users with hardware and software issues
Extensive knowledge of LAN/WAN network protocols, TCP/IP stack and proven architectures
Proven knowledge of troubleshooting and logical analysis of complicated problems and
systems
Ability to understand and apply technical expertise to commercially pragmatic solutions.
Ability to work independently through multiple concurrent projects with minimal supervision.
Ability to understand and confirm to process and workflow disciplines in a small IT Team
environment.
Ability to learn quickly and implement new technologies and concepts to deliver as required.
As self-starter with a can-do attitude who strives for results and performs well under pressure
Detail orientated and methodical.
Innovative and resourceful with sound analytical and problem-solving skills.
Create and contribute to the maintenance of the IT departments Disaster Recovery Plan
Perform call / afterhours work on some evenings and weekends as and when required.
IT assets register to be maintained and kept up to date at all times.
Maintain MFP contracts and keep track of renewals.
Manage and maintain all company backups and escalate to the IT Manager by email if issues
cannot be resolved.
3G User Register to be maintained and updated at all times.
Resolve network connectivity / network performance related issues.
Vodacom Contracts – SIM swap, renewals, ordering and keeping track of contracts. List to be
kept up to date at all times.
Manage and maintain functionality of printers, keep track of when contracts expire and make
sure new printers are rolled out on time.
Network list – keep track of PC’s, laptops and iPad expiry dates and what needs to be ordered.
List needs to be kept up to date at all times.
Antivirus – Sophos
SMS system – sends sms from server room as notification of temps, power failures etc.
Conduct fault isolation and troubleshooting activities
Managing Helpdesk for all users in the Group (Nationally)
Perform on-call duties, including system implementations and upgrades, which occur after normal
business hours and/or weekends as required to minimize impact on mission-critical operations.
Desired Skills:
- IT
- MCSE
- systems administration
- LAN
- WAN
- data
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Basic Salary
- Pension Fund
- Medical Aid