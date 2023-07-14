IT Support – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

An exclusive digital command centre based in Cape Town is looking for a Technical Support Engineer that is enthusiastic about all things IT and who is always actively looking for ways to enhance IT infrastructure by fulfilling not only the company’s current needs but also planning for their future requirements in an ever-changing technology environment, who will be based onsite in their Cape Town Office. The successful candidate will have a relevant IT Degree/Diploma/Certification (is a plus), experience with Cloud Solutions, i.e., AWS and 2+ years of proven work experience as a technical support engineer on Linux and Vtiger.

DUTIES:

Installing, configuring, and updating Linux/Mac Laptop computer systems.

Providing technical support on-site or remotely to a hybrid and international user base.

Repairing hardware malfunctions, software issues, and networking problems or engaging with 3rd party vendors to perform specialised repairs.

Supporting authentication systems such as Google Workspace and LastPass.

Responding to IT/Cloud support requests.

Diagnose software, networking, or hardware issues.

Ensuring the IT infrastructure system software is up to date.

REQUIREMENTS:

Relevant IT Degree/Diploma/Certification is a plus.

Experience with Cloud Solutions, i.e., AWS.

2+ years of proven work experience as a technical support engineer on Linux and Vtiger.

Google workspace suite of applications administration experience.

Experience with endpoint security.

Good networking troubleshooting skills.

Knowledge of computer hardware and networking systems.

Ability to troubleshoot complex hardware and software issues.

Familiarity with POPI and ISO 27001 certifications is a plus.

CompTIA A+ and/or N+ a plus

ATTRIBUTES:

Good time management skills.

Good interpersonal skills.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Good proactive, analytical, and logical thinking.

Deadline driven.

Proactive.

Solution-driven.

Ready to be accountable.

Have a keen eye for detail.

Have a proven multi-tasking record.

Stress-tolerant and great at shifting priorities as demands change.

COMMENTS:

