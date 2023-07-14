Junior Software Engineer / Graduate

Jul 14, 2023

Location: Somerset West
Role Purpose:
You’ll evolve our product’s code through Python 3.8 to continuously improve our industrial-grade embedded Linux platform. You’ll assist to achieve its goals by:

  • Gathering information from local machinery
  • Analyzing data using mathematical formulas
  • Applying control parameters and PID controllers
  • Writing API endpoints for the frontend team
  • Sending information to our cloud management platform via MQTT

You will be in a small and agile team that values growing you into a fluent and confident programmer. Our values include collaboration, innovative problem solving, and mutual accountability while keeping to the lean principals of product design.

Important skills:
These may be learned on the job or by training sessions, but at least having some of these skills already will be greatly beneficial.

  • Python
  • Working on Linux

Helpful skills:
These skills will be acquired during your work, as they are a vital part of what you will be doing.

  • Working with communication interfaces like Ethernet, UART, RS485, CANBUS, I2C etc.
  • Working with communication standards such as MQTT, Modbus, SNPM…
  • Working with GitHub
  • Python flask web endpoints

Extra skills
These skills are additional skills you will be exposed to. If you already have some of these, this will be beneficial.

  • PCB design (Eagle CAD)
  • Mechanical design (Solid works)

Responsibilities:

  • Take ownership of subcomponents in our python software product codebase
  • Develop and maintain codebase.
  • Debug code and apply fixes.
  • Implement new features in code.
  • Assist team members with new features.
  • Collaborate with team members to do parallel development on codebase.
  • Maintain code on our corporate GitHub.
  • Create documentation on code.
  • Integrate real world equipment such as generators, rectifiers, inverters solar controllers etc. into our product offering.
  • Interact with real equipment to test code.
  • Learn from senior team members to better understand our market and our clients.

Work model:

  • As we work with real-world hardware, we prefer you to work in the office at least half of the week.
  • Some travel may be expected.

