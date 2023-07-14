MongoDB DBA – Western Cape Oakdale

Role Purpose:

As a MONGODB database administrator, you will be responsible for ensuring the performance, availability, and security of MONGODB instances. You will also be responsible for orchestrating upgrades, backups, and provisioning of database instances. You will also work in tandem with the application teams, to ensure a stable and performant MONGODB environment. The instances are hosted in our AWS account.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or related field required.

4 years of experience managing MONGODB environment

4 years of experience with MONGODB ENTERPRISE edition with OPSMANAGER

Working on Linux servers (not necessary as an ADMIN)

Strong proficiency in performance tuning

Strong proficiency in backup/restore techniques.

Strong proficiency in Linux operating system and scripts developments

Experience working with AWS infrastructures services (EC2, S3)

Requirements

Managing installations and upgrades

Assisting Development Teams in designing and optimizing systems

carrying out database administration tasks

Working with SECURITY team to manage access and compliance.

Checking OS and Database logs

Do backups and restores as requested.

Do regular disaster recovery trials.

Profile server resource usage, optimize and tweak as necessary.

Regularly review AD groups to make sure membership is still valid.

Provide output to internal and external auditors as requested.

Implement encryption and data masking options where required.

Grant permission to servers and databases in conjunction with standards as per security team

Review DBMS software licenses for compliance as well as opportunities to reduce costs. Resolve incidents.

To research, assess and implement new features of MONGODB.

Troubleshoot and support on DBA issues.

Perform change management tasks to push data changes to various systems in the enterprise.

Identifies new opportunities for optimization, budgeting, and hiring.

Desired Skills:

DBA

mongodb

aws

