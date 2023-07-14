Network Support Engineer (CCNA – Remote) – Gauteng Houghton Estate

Role Description:
Supporting the company customers globally, the Network Engineer will be responsible for managing and supporting customer firewalls, networks and connectivity including:
- Fortinet and other vendors licensing and lifecycle management (Forticare/etc)
- Network design and deployment, including security, wired and wireless LAN, WAN, SD-WAN and SASE (Fortinet/Cisco/Cato/Unifi)
- NOC services including status and performance monitoring and reporting
- Assist with technical escalation of network related issues from the customer support team
- Managing workflow using Tickets and Service Requests
- Aid customer retention and satisfaction
- Help to improve efficiency, processes, documentation, and automation.
Qualifications:
- Cisco CCNA or above
- Fortinet NSE4 desired
- Cato SASE experience/certification desired
Experience:
- 5+ years’ experience in a customer facing Network support role. Previous MSP experience extremely valuable.
Technical skills:
- Excellent knowledge of networks, routing & switching – including Layer 2 and 3 networking, routing protocols, SSL + IPSec VPN solutions and high-availability network design and management
- Firewall experience including Fortinet, Palo Alto, Cisco / Meraki (Fortinet required)
- Switch experience including Cisco, HP, Aruba, Unifi
- WLAN experience including FortiAP, Cisco / Meraki, Unifi
- VOIP experience
- In-depth troubleshooting capabilities including packet sniffer
- Azure / AWS networking experience
- SNMP, WMI, syslog experience
Soft Skills:
- Customer focused, with an analytical approach with good questioning & listening skills
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills suitable for an international audience
- A confident team player with a positive can-do attitude
- Fanatical attention to detail
- An ability to learn quickly, and a willingness to study and obtain new certifications and skills (certification will be a KPI of the role)
- Dependable, hardworking and self-motivated.
Desired Skills:
- network
- engineer
- ccna
- ccnp