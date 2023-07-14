Project Manager

PROJECT MANAGER

7 month contract

QUALIFICATIONS:



Matric Essential

2-3 years application support IT Certifications – Linux

A total of at least five years relevant work experience of which at least two or more years is in supporting successful delivery in Application Support

Experience working with operating systems, databases such as Oracle Experience in the use of analytics – log file analysis and troubleshooting Experience managing senior stakeholders

Professional experience and knowledge of the Telecommunications industry strongly preferred Experience with Automation desirable

Core competencies, knowledge, and experience:

Strong UNIX/Linux skillset Strong SQL Skillet

Problem Analysis and Problem Solving Provide root cause analysis

Provide automation of mundane processes

Conducting root-cause analysis and resolution activities, and associated documentation for the individual tasks, as assigned by the Technical Lead.

Continuous Service availability Service Transition management Provide application 2nd level service

Secure IT platforms / regular patch management, maintain platform integrity Application User administration and management

Execute IT security controls

Monitor and Intercept services alerts Effective incident management

Ensure the accuracy of call information when a call is logged

Get additional information needed for resolution of a call when required Respond to all logged calls based on the assigned priority

Update the individual calls on the service desk tool with any new or additional Information

Communicate with end users on call status through to resolution as appropriate

Track, monitor, document, control and manage all calls through to resolution and/or closure. Identify areas for Continuous Improvement and deliver one CSI initiative per month

Perform standby duties

Effective and accurate Daily ICE and SOX control execution

Security and vulnerability scanning and remediation through patching

Role purpose

Ensuring applications are up and running (Systems availability).

Ensuring the delivery of files/data to billing and reporting systems (Service availability). Implementation of releases across applications in our environment (IT/IS rollouts).

Ensuring secure connectivity between mediation systems and clients, internal and external (firewall). (Technology Security).

On boarding of financial systems onto the file management system and ensure complete transferring of financial data (Service management).

Performing standby duties across mediation applications. Provide insight and drive automation throughout the environment

Responsibilities:

Ensuring daily evidentiary are completed on time to ensure system health Capacity planning and maintenance throughtout to ensure application efficiency Ensure SOX controls are adhered too

Desired Skills:

SQL Skillet

Linux

Oracle

