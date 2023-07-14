Project Manager – Gauteng Johannesburg North

PROJECT MANAGER
7 month contract
QUALIFICATIONS:
Matric Essential
2-3 years application support IT Certifications – Linux
A total of at least five years relevant work experience of which at least two or more years is in supporting successful delivery in Application Support
Experience working with operating systems, databases such as Oracle Experience in the use of analytics – log file analysis and troubleshooting Experience managing senior stakeholders
Professional experience and knowledge of the Telecommunications industry strongly preferred Experience with Automation desirable
Core competencies, knowledge, and experience:
Strong UNIX/Linux skillset Strong SQL Skillet
Problem Analysis and Problem Solving Provide root cause analysis
Provide automation of mundane processes
Conducting root-cause analysis and resolution activities, and associated documentation for the individual tasks, as assigned by the Technical Lead.
Continuous Service availability Service Transition management Provide application 2nd level service
Secure IT platforms / regular patch management, maintain platform integrity Application User administration and management
Execute IT security controls
Monitor and Intercept services alerts Effective incident management
Ensure the accuracy of call information when a call is logged
Get additional information needed for resolution of a call when required Respond to all logged calls based on the assigned priority
Update the individual calls on the service desk tool with any new or additional Information
Communicate with end users on call status through to resolution as appropriate
Track, monitor, document, control and manage all calls through to resolution and/or closure. Identify areas for Continuous Improvement and deliver one CSI initiative per month
Perform standby duties
Effective and accurate Daily ICE and SOX control execution
Security and vulnerability scanning and remediation through patching
Role purpose
Ensuring applications are up and running (Systems availability).
Ensuring the delivery of files/data to billing and reporting systems (Service availability). Implementation of releases across applications in our environment (IT/IS rollouts).
Ensuring secure connectivity between mediation systems and clients, internal and external (firewall). (Technology Security).
On boarding of financial systems onto the file management system and ensure complete transferring of financial data (Service management).
Performing standby duties across mediation applications. Provide insight and drive automation throughout the environment
Responsibilities:
Ensuring applications are up and running (Systems availability).
Ensuring the delivery of files/data to billing and reporting systems (Service availability). Implementation of releases across applications in our environment (IT/IS rollouts).
Ensuring secure connectivity between mediation systems and clients, internal and external (firewall). (Technology Security).
On boarding of financial systems onto the file management system and ensure complete transferring of financial data (Service management).
Performing standby duties across mediation applications. Ensuring application availability and uptime > 99.9%
Ensuring daily evidentiary are completed on time to ensure system health Capacity planning and maintenance throughtout to ensure application efficiency Ensure SOX controls are adhered too
Desired Skills:
- SQL Skillet
- Linux
- Oracle