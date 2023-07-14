SAP Specialist (Automotive)

Main purpose of the role Overall Single-Point of Contact for their domain within their organization (i.e. – their plant).

Ultimately accountable for the accuracy of master and transactional data, knowledge of the system and environment, and adherence to processes required to ensure success within their domain.

Definitions: Accountable – this is the person who is ultimately accountable to ensure that something is done.

This does not mean that they are the only people who actually do the work, but they must be accountable to ensure that it gets done, even if by someone else Responsible – this is the person who is actually performing the tasks.

Multiple people can be Responsible for a task, but only one person is Accountable for a task. Essential responsibilities and duties

– Accountable for accuracy of the Master Data for their domain.

Detail minded person will be responsible for validating data against standards using MS-Office tools.

Must possess strong communication and facilitation skills to effect timely and accurate delivery of data across cross-functional departments

Self-starter – will be responsible to recognize data deficiencies and work across cross-functional departments to close gaps

Must understand common processes within their domain

– Accountable for ensuring transactional data is accurate and loaded correctly

Management o Ensure the staff knows how to perform their role & how to use the system

First-line-of-defense in the function for questions from End-Users and problem solving Escalate when support is needed from GIS or other functions

– Responsible for communicating to Support when needed

Explain the need for any new or improved functionality

Assist with the rollout / training of new or improved functionality

Coordination with internal support, such as GIS, to ensure successful use of the system and processes

INTERNAL & PARTNERS

Review, communicate, and escalate when necessary the Plant Operational Dashboard and ERP-Usage-Indicator metrics

User-Readiness; First line-of-defense for training of new employees or refreshers of existing staff o Plant Management will monitor staff performance to Skills Matrix, Key User will ensure training is given to meet the Skills Matrix o Escalate when support is needed from GIS or other functions

Candidate will work in new launch teams as necessary during new site launch or new module projects.

Qualifications and Experience ?

Candidate should have a minimum of 3-5 years’ experience with business processes, preferably in a Automotive environment. ?

Candidate must have strong skills in the following:

problem solving

conflict management

organizational alignment o time management o communication to management o must be able to clearly understand, communicate, and meet objectives in a team environment ? Candidate must present independent thinking and out of box thinking to be proactive with process flow in a fast paced environment ? Candidate must be able to multi-task and adhere to timeline schedules. ? Hands on experience with Excel and SAP business applications, including SAP Application Components.

Desired Skills:

SAP APPLICATION COMPONENTS

SAP BUSINESS APPLICATIONS

LOGISTICS

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

