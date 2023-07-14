Scrum Master

GoldenRule is currently hiring for a renowned leader in the Insurance industry. We are searching for a Scrum Master; the role will be remote.

Enabling cross-functional teams to develop medium-to-complex business / customer/ financial advisor / employee solutions using the Agile way of working that integrates the business and technical needs

Knowledge and Experience:

Practical experience in working in a variety of business areas within IT. Understanding and experience of the various disciplines within IT and how they relate to each other.

Good skills and knowledge of servant leadership, facilitation, situational awareness, conflict resolution, continual improvement and empowerment

Knowledge of Agile software development process (e.g. XP, Kanban, Scrum, etc.)

Knowledge and/or experience with Agile techniques: User Stories, Test Driven Development, Continuous Integration, Continuous Testing, Paired Programming, Automated Testing

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

Learn more/Apply for this position