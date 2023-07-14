Scrum Master – Gauteng Johannesburg

GoldenRule is currently hiring for a renowned leader in the Insurance industry. We are searching for a Scrum Master; the role will be remote.
|Enabling cross-functional teams to develop medium-to-complex business / customer/ financial advisor / employee solutions using the Agile way of working that integrates the business and technical needs
Knowledge and Experience:
- Practical experience in working in a variety of business areas within IT. Understanding and experience of the various disciplines within IT and how they relate to each other.
- Good skills and knowledge of servant leadership, facilitation, situational awareness, conflict resolution, continual improvement and empowerment
- Knowledge of Agile software development process (e.g. XP, Kanban, Scrum, etc.)
- Knowledge and/or experience with Agile techniques: User Stories, Test Driven Development, Continuous Integration, Continuous Testing, Paired Programming, Automated Testing
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML