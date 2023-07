Senior Applications Support Analyst – Gauteng Centurion

A well-established business is seeking to appoint a Senior Applications Support Analyst

QUALIFICATION, SKILLS & EXPERIENCE

A degree in information systems or similar is a requirement.

ITIL Foundation certification is a requirement.

Administration and user support – minimum 6 year experience.

Application maintenance – minimum 6 year experience.

Management of incidences, problems and requests – minimum six (6) year experience.

Application monitoring – minimum 6 year experience.

Quality assurance – minimum 6 year experience.

User training – minimum 6 year experience.

Application deployment – minimum 6 year experience.

Technical writing – minimum 6 year experience.

Application Recovery – minimum 6 year experience.

Data Governance – minimum 3 year experience.

Risk management – minimum 3 year experience.

Project management – minimum 3 year experience.

Vendor management – minimum 3 year experience.

Experience in supporting application on Azure cloud is an advantage.

Experience in supporting VIP, Syspro and data intensive applications is an advantage.

Desired Skills:

Azure cloud

VIP

Syspro and data intensive

