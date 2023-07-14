Senior Business Architect – Western Cape Cape Town

The Business Architect plays a key role in structuring the enterprise in terms of its governance structure, business processes, and business information. This person aligns strategic goals and objectives with decisions regarding products and services; partners and suppliers; organization; capabilities; and key business and IT initiatives. The primary focus is the business motivations, business operations and business analysis frameworks and related networks that link these aspects of the enterprise together and may provide input in the governance approach supporting the achievement of key goals, planning and execution of business strategy. The Business Architect works to develop an integrated view of the enterprise using a repeatable approach, cohesive framework, and available industry standard techniques.

Develop an MFC business architecture strategy based on business goals.

Enhance existing business architecture and apply a structure approach and methodology for capturing the key views of the line of business.

Capture the tactical and strategic enterprise goals that provide traceability through the organisation and MFC line of business and are mapped to metrics that provide ongoing governance.

Represent and describe the primary business functions while distinguishing between other business functions (i.e., customer-facing, third-party supplier-facing, business enabling management).

Define the set of strategic, core and support processes that extend beyond the functional and organisational boundaries; identify and describe external entities such as customers, suppliers, and external systems that interact with the business; and describe which people, technology and data controls are involved in the processes.

Define the data shared across the enterprise and the relationships between those data.

Capture the relationships among roles, capabilities and business units, the decomposition of those business units into subunits, and the internal or external management of those units.

Minimum requirements for the role

An undergraduate (min 3-year) qualification in Information Systems or similar

Business Architecture certification (TOGAF or similar)

5 years plus experience in planning, analysis, design and implementation of business IT initiatives.

The following industry experience would be beneficial.

Insurance



Financial



Retail environment

The ability to apply architectural principles to business solutions.

The ability to assimilate and correlate disconnected documentation and drawings and articulate their collective relevance to the organization and to high-priority business issues.

Experience using model-based representations that can be adjusted as required to collect, aggregate or disaggregate complex and conflicting information about the business.

The ability to visualize and create high-level models that can be used in future analysis to extend and mature the business architecture.

Experience modelling business processes using a variety of tools and techniques.

Exceptional communication skills and the ability to communicate appropriately at all levels of the organization; this includes written and verbal communications as well as visualisations.

Team player able to work effectively at all levels of an organization with the ability to influence others to move toward consensus.

Strong situational analysis and decision-making abilities.

A strategic thinker who is customer centric

Good inter-personal skills, including influencing and persuasion skills. Collaborates effectively with others to achieve personal and team results.

Pro-active, innovative and creative thinker who has the ability to think outside the box.

Desired Skills:

Complex Problem Solving

Judgment and Decision Making

Operations Monitoring

Systems Analysis

Operations Analysis

Quality Control Analysis

Critival Thinking

