Senior Data Engineer: Business Intelligence

We are seeking a highly skilled and experienced Senior Data Engineer specialising in Business Intelligence (BI). In this role, you will be responsible for strategically designing and implementing BI software and systems, including integration with databases and data warehouses. You will be involved in the entire lifecycle of BI solutions, from selecting the right technologies and blueprinting to gathering requirements, designing, and rolling out solutions to end-users. Your expertise will be instrumental in providing valuable data insights to drive informed business decisions.

Key Responsibilities:

Strategically design and implement BI software and systems, ensuring seamless integration with databases and data warehouses.

Gathering business requirements and translating them into effective BI solutions that meet the needs of end-users.

Developing and maintaining data pipelines, ETL processes, and data integration frameworks.

Designing and building data warehouses, data marts, and OLAP cubes to support analytics and reporting requirements.

Ensuring data architecture, data lineage, data governance, data security, and data modeling best practices are followed.

Utilising advanced SQL skills for data extraction, transformation, and loading operations.

Applying statistical and data mining techniques such as GLM/Regression, Random Forest, Boosting, Trees, text mining, social network analysis, etc.

Utilising programming and scripting languages, including R, Python, SQL, etc., to analyse and manipulate data effectively.

Implementing web services and cloud data store platforms like Redshift, S3, Spark, Digital Ocean, AWS, etc., for scalable and efficient data processing.

Ensuring compliance with relevant regulations, including POPI (Protection of Personal Information) regulations.

Job Requirements:

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Programming, or Informatics (BSc) is required.

Post-graduate qualification in Data Analytics is preferred.

Knowledge and Skills:

Minimum of 10 to 15 years of information and data management experience in a financial services environment.

Strong programming and scripting skills.

Technical Competencies:

Advanced SQL skills for data extraction, transformation, and loading operations.

Experience with ETL tools such as SSIS (SQL Server Integration Services), SSRS (SQL Server Reporting Services), and SSAS (SQL Server Analysis Services).

In-depth knowledge of data warehouse and cube development and design.

Familiarity with BI methodologies and best practices.

Expertise in data architecture, data lineage, data governance, data security, and data modeling.

Proficiency in statistical and data mining techniques such as GLM/Regression, Random Forest, Boosting, Trees, text mining, social network analysis, etc.

Experience querying databases and using statistical computer languages such as R, Python, SQL, etc.

Familiarity with web services and cloud data store platforms like Redshift, S3, Spark, Digital Ocean, AWS, etc.

Understanding of POPI regulations and compliance requirements.

Additional Competencies:

Strong numeracy skills.

Results-oriented mindset with a focus on delivering high-quality outcomes.

Adaptability to changing business requirements and technological advancements.

Self-motivated and able to work independently with minimal supervision.

Ability to handle stress and perform effectively under pressure.

High performer with a track record of delivering results.

Behavioral Competencies:

Results-oriented, independent, and self-motivated.

Well-developed interpersonal skills to build positive working relationships across functions within the department.

Problem-solving and decision-making attitude.

Strong team player with excellent collaboration skills.

Ability to work with moderate to low supervision.

Desired Skills:

Data Architecture

BI

ETL

Learn more/Apply for this position