Senior Specialist Software Developer – Gauteng Pretoria

Jul 14, 2023

Type: 3 Year Fixed-Term Contract
Requirements:

  • You will be responsible for creating cutting-edge software that supports critical business processes.
  • Qualification at NQF Level 7 on the 10 Level NQF, or equivalent. An NQF Level 8 qualification on the 10-Level NQF would be advantageous.
  • A minimum of 5 years’ experience in IT systems and application development is required.
  • Experience in Microsoft Azure development stack, Web application development and industry 4.0, covering all popular programming languages such as C#, Python, PHP, HTML and Java is a further requirement.
  • More than 5 years’ experience in ICT systems and application development or experience of the implementation of SDLC will be advantageous.
  • The incumbent must have good knowledge of IT laws and regulations, Relational Databases, Data Management principles and methods, Automation and Programming concepts and application development.
  • Project management, programming, process re-engineering should be the skills of those aspiring for this appointment.

Key Performance:

  • Develop cutting-edge software using the latest development tools and frameworks.
  • Collaborate with Product Owners and Test Analysts in developing, testing, and deploying systems components.
  • Research and develop new technologies.
  • Periodically review IT business processes to ensure their suitability.
  • Manage the master data, including creation, updates and deletion.
  • Document existing business and IT systems functionalities and capabilities.
  • Improve business and IT systems by designing and modification of business and IT systems.
  • Determine business requirements and translate these into technical specifications.
  • Conduct feasibility studies prior to the development or acquisition of new applications systems and/or amendments to existing applications.
  • Define project requirements by identifying project milestones, phases.
  • Co-ordinate, test, maintain and monitor system implementation.

Desired Skills:

  • c#
  • python
  • html
  • php
  • java

