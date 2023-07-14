Senior Systems Designer – Gauteng Centurion

A well-established business is seeking a Senior Systems Designer.

To analyze, develop and enhance software architecture and design solutions enabling the achievement of set business goals and objectives align to the agreed project delivery level.

QUALIFICATION, SKILLS & EXPERIENCE

BSc or BTech Degree in computer science or equivalent

TOGAF certification or equivalent is desirable

Minimum six (6) year experience in application and integration design

Minimum six (6) year experience in designing distributed solutions

Minimum six (6) year experience in enterprise-wide software solution architecture

Solid experience in the use of modelling tools like Casewise.

Proficiency in BPMN or UML notations

Solid experience in applying various design and architecture patterns

Solid experience in applying different software development methodologies

Ability to operate within a dynamic and changing software solutioning environment

Please note that if you have not received a response within 14 days of submitting your application that your application was unsuccessful.

However, please keep a lookout on our website, [URL Removed] for available positions which may be inline with your career aspirations.

Desired Skills:

application and integration design

solution architecture

software development methodologies

Learn more/Apply for this position