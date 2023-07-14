Senior Systems Designer – Gauteng Centurion

A well-established business is seeking a Senior Systems Designer.
To analyze, develop and enhance software architecture and design solutions enabling the achievement of set business goals and objectives align to the agreed project delivery level.
QUALIFICATION, SKILLS & EXPERIENCE
- BSc or BTech Degree in computer science or equivalent
- TOGAF certification or equivalent is desirable
- Minimum six (6) year experience in application and integration design
- Minimum six (6) year experience in designing distributed solutions
- Minimum six (6) year experience in enterprise-wide software solution architecture
- Solid experience in the use of modelling tools like Casewise.
- Proficiency in BPMN or UML notations
- Solid experience in applying various design and architecture patterns
- Solid experience in applying different software development methodologies
- Ability to operate within a dynamic and changing software solutioning environment
Please note that if you have not received a response within 14 days of submitting your application that your application was unsuccessful.
However, please keep a lookout on our website, [URL Removed] for available positions which may be inline with your career aspirations.
Desired Skills:
- application and integration design
- solution architecture
- software development methodologies