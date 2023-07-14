Service Desk Agent – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

A strong technical & ambitious Service Desk Agent who will provide a focal point for customers to contact Support Departments for assistance is sought by a dynamic Internet Service & Network Specialist to join its team. You will act as the Single Point of Contact (SPOC) for all support-related queries from customers while providing possible solutions, assigning support actions to other departments where needed. The Service Desk Agent will become the incident owner and manage the end-to-end lifecycle of all logged calls. Applicants will require Matric/Grade 12, an A+ and N+ / MCSE Certification and relevant tertiary IT qualification with a minimum of 6 + months to 1 year work experience on a technical Service Desk.

DUTIES:

Professionally respond to and assist with all customer queries.

Remain courteous, tactful, honest and professional in all communication with other parties.

Regularly update all customers with progress-information and estimated times to completion.

Regularly follow-up on outstanding queries with other entities who are involved with specific requests.

Adhere to and comply with all commitments made.

Remain calm and collected in adverse situations.

Be alerted to deteriorating customer-service within the environment and intervene directly or by escalation.

Ensure the phone is always answered timeously and in a professional manner.

Ensure that all IT incidents are logged, without exception.

Attempt remote telephonic 1st level diagnostics in order to quickly resolve / restore the failed service.

Process support- or information-requests from various sources (phone, email, logging-system integration, etc.) for the purpose of providing solutions to the customer.

Retain ownership of support-call and diligently manage to resolution.

Recognise and alert the Team Leader or Manager of trends in customer calls.

Perform research and continued effort towards education for the purpose of improving knowledge and experience-levels in the products/systems supported by the company.

Before creating a new support- or information-request record verify that the same request is not captured already.

Create the initial record for and accurately capture any reported support- or information-request in the call-logging software.

Ensure that all auxiliary fields in the call-logging software are completed accurately and updated as further information becomes available (e.g., call-source, contact-details, CI-selection, call categories, severities, etc.).

Accurately capture all information pertaining to resolution-attempts in the journals/activity history.

Escalate observations where the call-logging software is incorrect or incomplete in order to further improve accuracy of records.

Manage subordinates (management principles, escalations, reports, performance reviews, etc.).

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Matric or Grade 12 essential.

Required qualification A+ and N+ / MCSE.

Tertiary IT qualification.

Experience/Skills –

At least 6 + months to 1 year working experience on a technical Service Desk.

Good understanding of the Information Technology industry.

Ability to identify and understand problems and find suitable solutions.

Conscious of delivering solutions on time.

Able to clearly articulate problems and solutions with the technical team.

