Service Desk Analyst at Financial Intelligence Centre – Gauteng Pretoria

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS:

• First line telephonic communications with users, quickly analysing issues, communicating and documenting proper solutions.

• Maintain a high degree of customer service for all incidents/service requests and adhere to all ITIL practice.

• Provide first line support to internal and external users for all incidents/service requests to the Service Desk via telephone, email and ITSM tool.

• Provide first line support, on hardware software and other peripherals.

• Provide regular updates and feedback on all open incident tickets relating to operational Service Desk activities.

• Log all incidents/service requests on the ITSM tool.

• Analyse incidents/service requests/inquiries, assign priorities levels, own incidents and service requests and follow up through to point of resolution.

• Escalate complex requests and incidents to technical teams.

• Diagnose, troubleshoot and resolve issues via service desk tool, over the phone and email.

• Testing – perform any necessary software / hardware / device testing.

• Perform call backs ensuring incidents/service requests are resolved in a timely manner and within SLAs, and that ticket information is accurate.

• Monitoring of system and service alarms; log and escalate issues appropriately.

• Link incidents to problems and liaise with the Service Desk Lead.

• Perform adhoc tasks as assigned by management.

EDUCATION, SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE:

• Matric + relevant IT certification (e.g. A+, N+);

• ITIL foundation qualification, preferable.

• Minimum 1-year relevant experience in end-user support.

• Technical experience in Microsoft Office, Microsoft Windows OS 10 or 11 and other peripherals.

• Experience in Remedy or Microsoft Certified Professional will be an advantage.

• Excellent problem solving, verbal and written communication skills.

Learn more/Apply for this position