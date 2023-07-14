Service Desk Analyst at Financial Intelligence Centre

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS:
• First line telephonic communications with users, quickly analysing issues, communicating and documenting proper solutions.
• Maintain a high degree of customer service for all incidents/service requests and adhere to all ITIL practice.
• Provide first line support to internal and external users for all incidents/service requests to the Service Desk via telephone, email and ITSM tool.
• Provide first line support, on hardware software and other peripherals.
• Provide regular updates and feedback on all open incident tickets relating to operational Service Desk activities.
• Log all incidents/service requests on the ITSM tool.
• Analyse incidents/service requests/inquiries, assign priorities levels, own incidents and service requests and follow up through to point of resolution.
• Escalate complex requests and incidents to technical teams.
• Diagnose, troubleshoot and resolve issues via service desk tool, over the phone and email.
• Testing – perform any necessary software / hardware / device testing.
• Perform call backs ensuring incidents/service requests are resolved in a timely manner and within SLAs, and that ticket information is accurate.
• Monitoring of system and service alarms; log and escalate issues appropriately.
• Link incidents to problems and liaise with the Service Desk Lead.
• Perform adhoc tasks as assigned by management.
EDUCATION, SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE:
• Matric + relevant IT certification (e.g. A+, N+);
• ITIL foundation qualification, preferable.
• Minimum 1-year relevant experience in end-user support.
• Technical experience in Microsoft Office, Microsoft Windows OS 10 or 11 and other peripherals.
• Experience in Remedy or Microsoft Certified Professional will be an advantage.
• Excellent problem solving, verbal and written communication skills.