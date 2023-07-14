SQL Data Engineer

ENVIRONMENT:

A data-driven, AI-powered “martech” company that helps digital marketers with the most cutting-edge technology and insights to advertising more effectively, is looking to hire a dynamic, ambitious, and results-orientated SQL/MYSQL Data Engineer to join their onsite team to extract valuable insights for reporting and decision-making processes. This role involves developing and maintaining complex database and ETL solutions to support business intelligence (BI) and reporting requirements. Experience in BI visualization tools like Looker and Tableau would be a significant advantage.

DUTIES:

Develop, implement, and optimise SQL/MYSQL queries and procedures to extract, transform, and load (ETL) data.

Develop reports and dashboards using BI visualisation tools, such as Looker, Tableau, PowerBI etc.

Monitor system performance by performing regular tests, troubleshooting, and integrating new features.

Ensure all database systems meet business and performance requirements.

Collaborate with other team members to integrate systems and achieve high data quality and reliability.

Improve data foundational procedures, guidelines, and standards.

Maintain documentation for database design, process flow, and other relevant information.

Monitor and maintain data integrations with platforms such as Facebook/Google.

REQUIREMENTS:

Proven work experience as a SQL/MYSQL Data Engineer or a similar role.

Proficient in SQL and experience with SQL Server, MySQL, or other databases.

Experience with data architecture, data modelling, schema design, and ETL development.

Knowledge of BI visualisation tools, such as Looker and Tableau.

Basic development knowledge in backend programming languages such as PHP or Python.

ATTRIBUTES:

Strong analytical skills with the ability to collect, organise, analyse, and disseminate significant amounts of information with attention to detail and accuracy.

Excellent problem-solving skills and ability to think critically.

Strong communication skills and ability to work in a team-oriented environment.

Deadline driven.

Team-player.

Proactive.

Solution-driven.

Ready to be accountable.

Have a keen eye for detail.

Have a proven multi-tasking record.

Stress-tolerant and great at shifting priorities as demands change.

COMMENTS:

Desired Skills:

