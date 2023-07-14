Team Lead Front End Developer – Gauteng Centurion

Our client in the Insurance Industry is currently seeking to employ a Team Lead Front End Developer with minimum 5 years of full time Software Development Experience.
Duties
- Providing architectural and design guidance to the team.
- Setting functional and technical specifications and standards.
- Ensuring that the code produced by the team adheres to good engineering practices, such as maintainability and adherence to specifications and standards.
- Participating in design sessions and analyzing the impact of proposed changes, providing estimates.
- Coaching and guiding developers within the team.
- Performing quality assurance checks and code reviews.
- Contributing to the establishment of best practice standards.
- Preparing technical specifications and ensuring compliance with audit, security, and access control requirements.
- Adhering to deadlines and assisting in removing team blockers.
- Participating in scrum ceremonies and maintaining effective communication with team members, management, and clients.
- Identifying risks and developing contingency plans.
- Analyzing existing operations and organizing training and knowledge sharing sessions for improvement.
- Staying up-to-date with industry trends and developments.
- Updating work schedules for production support and troubleshooting when necessary.
- Motivating staff and creating an environment that encourages questions and open communication.
- Providing transparency to the team regarding challenges, failures, and successes.
- Writing progress reports and delivering presentations to stakeholders.
- By fulfilling these responsibilities, the role ensures efficient development processes, high-quality code, and successful project delivery.
Languages / Technologies Required
- Flutter (Android/iOS)
- Java EE 7+
- OAuth 2.0
- REST
- SOAP
- Microservice architectures
- Docker / Kubernete
- Cloud services
- RDBMS
- Document databases
- Basic networking
- ELK stack
- CI/CD pipelines
Only apply should you match the above criteria
Desired Skills:
- Scrum
- Flutter
- Android / IOS
- Cloud
- Java EE 7+
- CI/CD Pipelines
- SOAP