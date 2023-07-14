William Mzimba retires from Vodacom Business

William Mzimba, chief officer of Vodacom Business, has elected to retire from Vodacom after his five-year tenure and will leave the company at the end of September 2023.

Sitho Mdlalose, CEO of Vodacom South Africa, comments: “I would like to offer my gratitude to William for his invaluable contribution in growing Vodacom Business, including overseeing Vodacom’s SmartGov initiative which saw the deployment of smart metering solutions which improved revenue assurance for the municipalities, citizen engagement and smart asset management. We wish William the very best for his next chapter and will announce a successor in due course.”

Mzimba says: “During my time at Vodacom, I have been privileged to witness the remarkable growth and success we have achieved together. It is through collaborative efforts of an exceptional executive team and employees that we have helped many organisations, small to large, transform their challenges into opportunities. In the true spirit of ‘Turn To Us’, I sincerely trust that Vodacom Business will continue to transform business challenges into possibilities.”