Business Analyst

The Ideal candidate will be part of a Dynamic Team , required with a strong understanding of business processes and technologies, you’ll have the chance to develop innovative solutions and contribute to the success of our company.

This role is responsible for the data analytics, supporting the business with performance measures and the ongoing measurement, data collection, reporting, data and information sharing.

Responsible for participating in strategic design and maintenance of business intelligence applications while identifying, researching and resolving technical problems.

The Role: Business Analyst

Requirements:

Matric / Grade 12

Bachelor’s Degree

Accounting/Finance experience preferred

2-4 years as a BI Analyst

Proven experience in data analytics

Experience in estimating solution development and delivering solutions

Role & Responsibilities:

Work with business stakeholders to determine their business information needs and determine the right approach for collecting & presenting data as well as which analytical tool is required.

Assist with data collection and processing procedures considering the business requirements and data relationships.

Collect, sort, filter, analyze data and interpret the results to look for patterns and determine if the findings answer the business questions and are accurate.

Create written reports and/or data.

Initiate and drive continuous improvement of all performance reporting in order to better manage the business.

Provide direction regarding patterns, trends, and market analysis to drive business decisions.

Writing relational and multidimensional database queries

Building, implementing and supporting the BI solutions

Changing how the business looks and uses data

Using the data platforms to move the business forward.

Desired Skills:

BI Analyst

Evaluating business processes

Reporting Platforms

