Technical Systems Analyst at ALJ Recruitment – Gauteng Randburg

As the Technical Systems Analyst the candidate must understand the nature and business impact of requests, perform the required analysis. Provide 2nd line support for technical and functional solutions.

Key Performance Objectives & Tasks

1) Service delivery to ensure customer satisfaction

To provide high quality operational and technical application and systems support to customers and internal business functions.

Provide a second line support service to NOC

Resolve incidents, problems, service requests and change requests in line with business priorities with focus on

Resolve calls logged within the agreed MTTR (Mean time to resolve) is within the agreed SLA’s

Ensure Incident / Request updates are at an acceptable quality

Document and provide analysis of defects to solution teams

Create diagnostic scripts and other aids per system e.g. simple diagnostic question sheets, historical records, known error lists, predefined extract scripts

Proactively monitoring and fixing of system, data related errors

Collaborate with the Solution Delivery team, Architectural team in planning, design, architecture and configuration of the technical platforms for the Application Support portfolio.

Participation within deployment handover sessions.

Be available to the business and support leads for operational support

2) Continuous improvement to ensure effective service

Ensure the consistency and stability of the environment and produce SOP for the day-to-day operation.

Minimizing the adverse impact of Incidents and Problems on the business and preventing reoccurrence of Incidents.

Develop and improve reports to meet SLAs and communicate performance to stakeholders

Provide weekly and monthly reporting on team activity

Consult with business to identify business problems and opportunities to enhance existing processes.

Provide advice in the support and maintenance of the systems

Stay current on industry practices and trends and contribute to continuous improvement using technology and improvement of processes.

Create monthly reports to track progress of solutions against identified benefits.

Experience

At least 3-5 years in application support environment

Understanding of basic integration concepts

Basic knowledge of the Agile and Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC) processes, cloud computing, ITIL, COBIT.

Hands-on experience with some of the following disciplines

Oracle, SQL Server, MySQL

Web Methods

Web Services

Automation / Scheduling tools / frameworks

SOA

F5

SQL Server Integration Services

SQL Server Reporting Services

ESB

Microsoft Frameworks (CSF, CCF, etc)

Working knowledge of API-based services (e.g. REST, SOAP)

Scripting with any language

Amazon Web Service (AWS)

Experience working in a high availability environment with multiple operational instances

Facilitation

Investigative / Fact Finding

Structured analysis

Command of the English Language

Excellent Communication Skills

Desired Skills:

Application Support

basic integration concepts

Cloud Computing

Agile methodology

SDLC

ITIL

Cobit

WebMethods

SOA

AWS

API based services

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Systems Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

A broad-based multinational media and entertainment group

