Technical Systems Analyst at ALJ Recruitment

As the Technical Systems Analyst the candidate must understand the nature and business impact of requests, perform the required analysis. Provide 2nd line support for technical and functional solutions.
Key Performance Objectives & Tasks
1) Service delivery to ensure customer satisfaction
- To provide high quality operational and technical application and systems support to customers and internal business functions.
- Provide a second line support service to NOC
- Resolve incidents, problems, service requests and change requests in line with business priorities with focus on
- Resolve calls logged within the agreed MTTR (Mean time to resolve) is within the agreed SLA’s
- Ensure Incident / Request updates are at an acceptable quality
- Document and provide analysis of defects to solution teams
- Create diagnostic scripts and other aids per system e.g. simple diagnostic question sheets, historical records, known error lists, predefined extract scripts
- Proactively monitoring and fixing of system, data related errors
- Collaborate with the Solution Delivery team, Architectural team in planning, design, architecture and configuration of the technical platforms for the Application Support portfolio.
- Participation within deployment handover sessions.
- Be available to the business and support leads for operational support
2) Continuous improvement to ensure effective service
- Ensure the consistency and stability of the environment and produce SOP for the day-to-day operation.
- Minimizing the adverse impact of Incidents and Problems on the business and preventing reoccurrence of Incidents.
- Develop and improve reports to meet SLAs and communicate performance to stakeholders
- Provide weekly and monthly reporting on team activity
- Consult with business to identify business problems and opportunities to enhance existing processes.
- Provide advice in the support and maintenance of the systems
- Stay current on industry practices and trends and contribute to continuous improvement using technology and improvement of processes.
- Create monthly reports to track progress of solutions against identified benefits.
Experience
- At least 3-5 years in application support environment
- Understanding of basic integration concepts
- Basic knowledge of the Agile and Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC) processes, cloud computing, ITIL, COBIT.
Hands-on experience with some of the following disciplines
- Oracle, SQL Server, MySQL
- Web Methods
- Web Services
- Automation / Scheduling tools / frameworks
- SOA
- F5
- SQL Server Integration Services
- SQL Server Reporting Services
- ESB
- Microsoft Frameworks (CSF, CCF, etc)
- Working knowledge of API-based services (e.g. REST, SOAP)
- Scripting with any language
- Amazon Web Service (AWS)
- Experience working in a high availability environment with multiple operational instances
- Facilitation
- Investigative / Fact Finding
- Structured analysis
- Command of the English Language
- Excellent Communication Skills
Desired Skills:
- Application Support
- basic integration concepts
- Cloud Computing
- Agile methodology
- SDLC
- ITIL
- Cobit
- WebMethods
- SOA
- AWS
- API based services
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Systems Analysis
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
A broad-based multinational media and entertainment group