Senior C# Developer – Hybrid – Gauteng Centurion

Senior C# Developer – Hybrid

R 720 000.00 – R 900 000.00 Per Annum

Centurion

Key Insurance Firm seeks experienced C# Developer with experience in the Technology and Insurance sector.

Purpose of the Role

Company has grown and rewritten all applications into Microsoft Stack and seeks experience Senior C# developer (if you are a Solution Developer ideal) to work with recoding the various elements together with the team.

Minimum Responsibilities

At least 5 – 7 years in-depth programming experience with C#.net and [URL Removed] (React.JS is advantageous)

Must have worked in Insurance (short-term, or long-term or life or medical insurance)

Good knowledge of Microsoft SQL Server

In-depth knowledge of XML and web services

Understanding of Agile principles

Experience with Microsoft Azure

Qualifications

BTech IT or Informatics OR

Bachelor’s degree, preferably in Computer Science

Duties and Responsibilities:

Design and develop medium to complex solutions

Provide guidance in troubleshooting root-cause errors

Take part in the design workshops of the database and software

Write software according to business requirements specifications, processes and standards.

Perform unit testing and hand over completed software for further testing with agreed timeframes

Responsible for all aspects of the application development project life cycle

Develop and maintain modern software application architecture roadmap that supports an evolving enterprise innovation platform

Define and maintain application/data/security architecture principles and policies

Update system documentation

Desired Skills:

C#

Insurance

Software Engineering

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

