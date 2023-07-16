Senior C# Developer – Hybrid – Gauteng Centurion

Senior C# Developer – Hybrid
R 720 000.00 – R 900 000.00 Per Annum
Centurion
Key Insurance Firm seeks experienced C# Developer with experience in the Technology and Insurance sector.
Purpose of the Role
Company has grown and rewritten all applications into Microsoft Stack and seeks experience Senior C# developer (if you are a Solution Developer ideal) to work with recoding the various elements together with the team.
Minimum Responsibilities
- At least 5 – 7 years in-depth programming experience with C#.net and [URL Removed] (React.JS is advantageous)
- Must have worked in Insurance (short-term, or long-term or life or medical insurance)
- Good knowledge of Microsoft SQL Server
- In-depth knowledge of XML and web services
- Understanding of Agile principles
- Experience with Microsoft Azure
Qualifications
- BTech IT or Informatics OR
- Bachelor’s degree, preferably in Computer Science
Duties and Responsibilities:
- Design and develop medium to complex solutions
- Provide guidance in troubleshooting root-cause errors
- Take part in the design workshops of the database and software
- Write software according to business requirements specifications, processes and standards.
- Perform unit testing and hand over completed software for further testing with agreed timeframes
- Responsible for all aspects of the application development project life cycle
- Develop and maintain modern software application architecture roadmap that supports an evolving enterprise innovation platform
- Define and maintain application/data/security architecture principles and policies
- Update system documentation
Desired Skills:
- C#
- Insurance
- Software Engineering
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree