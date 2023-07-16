Senior C# Developer – Hybrid

Jul 16, 2023

Senior C# Developer – Hybrid

R 720 000.00 – R 900 000.00 Per Annum

Centurion

Key Insurance Firm seeks experienced C# Developer with experience in the Technology and Insurance sector.

Purpose of the Role

Company has grown and rewritten all applications into Microsoft Stack and seeks experience Senior C# developer (if you are a Solution Developer ideal) to work with recoding the various elements together with the team.

Minimum Responsibilities

  • At least 5 – 7 years in-depth programming experience with C#.net and [URL Removed] (React.JS is advantageous)
  • Must have worked in Insurance (short-term, or long-term or life or medical insurance)
  • Good knowledge of Microsoft SQL Server
  • In-depth knowledge of XML and web services
  • Understanding of Agile principles
  • Experience with Microsoft Azure

Qualifications

  • BTech IT or Informatics OR
  • Bachelor’s degree, preferably in Computer Science

Duties and Responsibilities:

  • Design and develop medium to complex solutions
  • Provide guidance in troubleshooting root-cause errors
  • Take part in the design workshops of the database and software
  • Write software according to business requirements specifications, processes and standards.
  • Perform unit testing and hand over completed software for further testing with agreed timeframes
  • Responsible for all aspects of the application development project life cycle
  • Develop and maintain modern software application architecture roadmap that supports an evolving enterprise innovation platform
  • Define and maintain application/data/security architecture principles and policies
  • Update system documentation

Great opportunity exists here!

Contact Tracy [Phone Number Removed]; and email [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • Insurance
  • Software Engineering

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position