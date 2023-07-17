Automation Test Analyst

Psybergate is an IT company that builds bespoke software solutions and provides highly skilled resources to its clients.

We are looking for a Automation Test Analyst / QA Engineer to join our financial services client based in Johannesburg for a 6-months contract role.

What you will be doing:

Design automation testing plans and develop automation test scripts for multiple technical products / services (pre, during & post deployment) in both ‘Run & Change’ contexts and align to chosen application testing frameworks & guidelines.

Testing may apply to all or a combination of the following front-end, back-end, integration, performance, scalability and regression testing of solutions.

This entails full responsibility for ensuring products are protected through quantifiable test coverage & metric

What we are looking for:

Completed BSc / IT degree or other related fields

3 years hands on automation testing experience

Assured, MQ Testing ( MQ knowledge is important)

Programming language – JAVA (must be competent in Java 8 min)

Build Tool – Maven

Version Control – GITHUB,BITBUCKET

CI/CD – Jenkins, Docker

Agile Tools – Atlassian suit

Testing Methodologies – Functional Testing, Automation Testing, Front End Testing, API Testing

Testing Framework – Cucumber, TestNG, Data-driven and Hybrid framework

Framework – Selenium framework, Rest

Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

Please note that most of our positions are remote however candidates should be residing within the traveling distance as circumstance of the opportunity can change.

