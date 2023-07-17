Automation Test Analyst – Gauteng Houghton Estate

Psybergate is an IT company that builds bespoke software solutions and provides highly skilled resources to its clients.
We are looking for a Automation Test Analyst / QA Engineer to join our financial services client based in Johannesburg for a 6-months contract role.
What you will be doing:
- Design automation testing plans and develop automation test scripts for multiple technical products / services (pre, during & post deployment) in both ‘Run & Change’ contexts and align to chosen application testing frameworks & guidelines.
- Testing may apply to all or a combination of the following front-end, back-end, integration, performance, scalability and regression testing of solutions.
- This entails full responsibility for ensuring products are protected through quantifiable test coverage & metric
What we are looking for:
- Completed BSc / IT degree or other related fields
- 3 years hands on automation testing experience
- Assured, MQ Testing ( MQ knowledge is important)
- Programming language – JAVA (must be competent in Java 8 min)
- Build Tool – Maven
- Version Control – GITHUB,BITBUCKET
- CI/CD – Jenkins, Docker
- Agile Tools – Atlassian suit
- Testing Methodologies – Functional Testing, Automation Testing, Front End Testing, API Testing
- Testing Framework – Cucumber, TestNG, Data-driven and Hybrid framework
- Framework – Selenium framework, Rest
Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.
Please note that most of our positions are remote however candidates should be residing within the traveling distance as circumstance of the opportunity can change.
Desired Skills:
- Java
- Maven
- Github
- Bitbucket
- Jenkins